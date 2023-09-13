St. Louis County Woman Nabbed for Tequila Heist

ST. LOUIS COUNTY Caylen Woods is charged with felony stealing.

Prosecutors this week filed felony stealing charges against a St. Louis woman who they say stole 23 bottles of tequila from a Costco in south St. Louis County.According to a police probable cause statement, Caylen Woods smuggled the bottles of booze out of the store by concealing them in a child carrier and diaper bag. She made multiple trips from the store to her car and back again.Police say that Woods, 24, stole more than $1,300 worth of tequila from the members-only big box retailer before making a small purchase there using someone else's membership card. The thefts were captured on surveillance video.Woods is accused of stealing the liquor on August 16. Between then and the charges being filed on Tuesday, police say that she attempted to sell the tequila on Facebook.Woods was arrested by the Manchester Police Department more recently after attempting a similar heist at the Costco there.When questioned by officers about thefts from the south county store, Woods insisted the number of bottles she stole was closer to eight, not 23.