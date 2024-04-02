St. Louis Deputy Charged After 2-Year-Old Shot Himself With Service Weapon

A St. Louis city sheriff's deputy was charged yesterday with one count of endangering the welfare of a child after his two-year-old nephew shot himself with the deputy’s gun last month in Ferguson.

The charge filed against Deputy James Short, 24, in St. Louis County is a misdemeanor. Prosecutors say that Short has been a deputy in the city since November.

After completing firearms training with the sheriff’s office, Short was issued a Glock pistol as his duty weapon in December. As part of the training Short received, he was given a gun lock and was advised to use it when he was not carrying the gun himself.

He apparently failed to do so on March 16. On that day, his two-year-old nephew came to visit the Ferguson home where Short lives with his mother and stepfather.

While Short was outside, the two-year-old was inside unattended and got into Short’s bedroom, got hold of his unlocked, loaded gun, and shot himself in the abdomen.

The child was taken by family members to the hospital, and the injuries were not fatal.

Short’s boss, Sheriff Vernon Betts, previously told the RFT that he is praying for the family and the toddler’s recovery.

“This tragic accident is exactly why I mandate weapons safety training and safe storage, including gun locks,” Betts said. “The deputy is currently on duty, pending an ongoing investigation."



