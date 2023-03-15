St. Louis Driver of Maserati Involved in Fatal Crash Headed to Trial After 5 Years

click to enlarge Mahdi Gayar booking photo.

Daniel Domian's family has been waiting more than five years for justice after the 62-year-old was killed on Gravois Avenue in December 2017 when a speeding Maserati smashed into his truck.The family thought that the alleged driver of the Maserati, Mahdi Gayar, now 23, would enter a guilty plea this morning and they'd finally have resolution. But the case is instead headed for trial in October.A shout of “No!” went up in the courtroom when the judge announced that the case would be delayed yet again.Gayar had a plea hearing scheduled this morning in circuit court for the involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action charges he is facing stemming from the crash. Several members of Domian’s family were in the courtroom.But yesterday, Gayar parted ways with his attorney Scott Rosenblum and hired Travis Nobles’ firm to handle the case. In court this morning, attorney Mike Jones with Nobles’ office asked Judge Clinton Robert Wright to nix the plea hearing and set the case for a jury trial.“We’re ready for trial next week,” Assistant Circuit Attorney Jeffery Estes told Judge Wright.The trial was set for October over Estes’ objection. Domian’s widow protested loudly at the delay.“October is too far away,” Pam Domian shouted in the courtroom. “Who is this kid that he can influence the law like this? He gets to be out having a good time and I’m miserable. I deserve justice for my husband.”Gayar has been out on bond as his case crawls through the system. He is not wearing an ankle monitor but has to check in via a smartphone app and is subject to a curfew.Judge Wright told the courtroom this would be “the last continuance on the matter.”At the time of the December 9, 2017, crash, Gayar’s Maserati was allegedly traveling 90 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone, according to a police probable cause statement.After the hearing, members of the Domian family said that they showed up this morning put pressure on the attorneys and judges to resolve the case.“I felt I had to burst out,” Pam Domian said of her pleas to the judge.David Domian, Dan’s twin brother, said that he worries about all the victims who don’t have family members showing up to every hearing to keep pressure on the system.“I can only imagine what’s falling through the cracks,” he said.