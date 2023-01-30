St. Louis Entrepreneur Kay Wells To Be Featured on GMA3

Kay Wells founded Posie Pots & 3D Prints, which offers custom self-watering pots.
A St. Louis woman behind a new company offering stylish self-watering pots will show off her products to more than one million viewers Wednesday — as she makes her debut on a Good Morning America spinoff that airs nationally on ABC stations.
Kay Wells is the "founder, engineer, owner and inventor" behind Posie Pots & 3D Prints, which offers custom pots for houseplants made with a 3-D printer. Each has a built-in reservoir so you don't have to worry about over-watering, or under-watering, or any of the mistakes that can doom a plant.
On Wednesday, February 1, she'll be on GMA3, which airs on ABC affiliates across the U.S. including KDNL (Channel 30) during the noon hour. As Black History Month kicks off tomorrow, the segment profiles Black founders.
Wells, a mechanical engineer, got her patent in 2012, but this could be a big year for her company: She was also tapped for UMSL's 2023 DEI Accelerator, which offers $50,000 of non-dilutive investment, plus eight weeks of business development courses, to entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities.
In the video announcing the cohort, a beaming Wells tells the camera, "I'm very honored, and I'm going to do my grandmother's mother's mother proud!"
Catch her Wednesday on ABC around 12:15 p.m. CST.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story indicated the wrong date for Kay Wells appearance. She'll be on GMA3 this Wednesday. We regret the error.
