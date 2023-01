St. Louis Entrepreneur Kay Wells To Be Featured on GMA3

click to enlarge MIRANDA MUNGUIA C/O UMSL ACCELERATE Kay Wells founded Posie Pots & 3D Prints, which offers custom self-watering pots.

A St. Louis woman behind a new company offering stylish self-watering pots will show off her products to more than one million viewers Wednesday — as she makes her debut on aspinoff that airs nationally on ABC stations.Kay Wells is the "founder, engineer, owner and inventor" behind Posie Pots & 3D Prints , which offers custom pots for houseplants made with a 3-D printer. Each has a built-in reservoir so you don't have to worry about over-watering, or under-watering, or any of the mistakes that can doom a plant.On Wednesday, February 1, she'll be on, which airs on ABC affiliates across the U.S. including KDNL (Channel 30) during the noon hour . As Black History Month kicks off tomorrow, the segment profiles Black founders.Wells, a mechanical engineer, got her patent in 2012, but this could be a big year for her company: She was also tapped for UMSL's 2023 DEI Accelerator , which offers $50,000 of non-dilutive investment, plus eight weeks of business development courses, to entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities.In the video announcing the cohort, a beaming Wells tells the camera, "I'm very honored, and I'm going to do my grandmother's mother's mother proud!"Catch her Wednesday on ABC around 12:15 p.m. CST.