St. Louis Finds Common Cause in a Divided World: Anger at Schnucks

Our friendly local grocer's new self-checkout policy has the whole region up in arms

By on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 at 11:19 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Since February 1, this place has increasingly been a scene of human suffering. - VIA GOOGLE MAPS
VIA GOOGLE MAPS
Since February 1, this place has increasingly been a scene of human suffering.
Too often, our differences can seem insurmountable. In these divided times, we tend to function as a fractured society almost by default, one that pits us against each other over the most inconsequential of differences — red vs. blue,  woman vs. man, west of I-270 vs. those who prefer to live adjacent to such novel things as "culture" and "civilization."

But once in a while, some unifying force comes along with a pull so strong it can't help but bring us together. Like a pair of magnets of opposite polarity joining as one, we unite — and we are stronger for it. This past week has offered the St. Louis area one such moment, as citizens of all stripes set aside the things that make us different and embrace that which makes us the same.

That's right: We're talking about our collective hatred of Schnucks' new self-checkout guidelines.

St. Louis' largest homegrown grocery chain unleashed its new policy (henceforth dubbed The Calamity) upon an unsuspecting St. Louis on Thursday, February 1. The fine print of The Calamity limits self-checkout purchases to just 10 items or less — fully half of the previous limit, and now also rigorously enforced.

Union leadership touted the change as a win-win for both employees and customers.

“A more full-service operation has the benefit of being good for our hard-working union partners and will help Schnucks conduct more efficient business,” said UFCW Local 655 President David Cook in a statement on February 2. “Our partners in these stores enjoy interacting with customers and making connections, and it gives those shoppers a greater overall experience."

A more full-service operation does sound nice! Some of us even remember the days when we didn't have to deal with any sort of self-checkout whatsoever at the grocery store, a time when a full force of actual people were instead employed to scan our items and bag them for us. A return to even a fraction of that experience would indeed surely be welcomed by both customer and employee alike.

The situation on the ground, however, has not lived up to the promise of its implementation. Ever since The Calamity was introduced, Schnucks shoppers across the St. Louis region have taken up arms in a show of unity not seen since back when we collectively ran Stan Kroenke out of town on a rail. Social media has been in an uproar, with neighborhood groups abuzz with dissatisfied customers who were forced to shuffle through the overcrowded full-service lines to make their purchases. Even as I type, the top post on St. Louis Reddit is one titled "Schnucks lines," with 284 upvotes and 279 comments.

"This new policy is a total disaster," that post, by Reddit user burritofan41, reads. "There is still no one checking people out and the self-checkout sits empty. Just waited 1/2 hour to check out. Looks like it is Dierbergs or Fresh Thyme from here on out until the policy changes."

The responses to that post are similar. Simply put, the reviews are in — and the people are not impressed.

"Here's me at Schnucks Arsenal around 2:00pm with a 16 item cart, staring longingly at the 7 open self-checkouts," writes madanthony. "I got shoo-ed out of self-checkout. By the time I checked out, the full-service line had ballooned back to the red sign where the self-checkout line starts. Shockingly, 5 out of 7 full-service lanes were staffed. Still not enough."

"This whole thing has been strange," a Redditor identified only by a string of numbers adds. "Obviously if they are clamping down on self-checkout they need more staffing but it seems some of the locations didn't get that additional staffing. It's almost like they don't want this to succeed."

"Oh, it makes total sense," allenkcrain writes. "They don't want people to steal things from self-checkout, but they also don't want to hire more employees to make regular checkout lanes go smoothly, so their clever solution is simply to give their customers an extremely bad experience."

That last poster in particular seems to hit the nail on the head. It's true that self-checkout aisles have been notoriously bad for loss prevention efforts in stores where they've been introduced. (In my defense, I have not been properly trained on these machines.) Scaling back on those would certainly make shoplifting far more difficult, but that comes at a price, and that price is the cost of labor for a proper workforce.

And while the union did indeed celebrate The Calamity upon its implementation, we have to think they'd be even happier with more jobs for their workers. The haggard looks on the faces of the poor employees forced to police the new policy tell us that the rank-and-file is less enthused than advertised as well. Things would be a lot better for everyone if corporate would just loosen up those purse strings.

A full-service force of trained employees getting paid a fair wage for their important work? Now that's something we can all unite behind.

Slideshow

Schnucks Stores in the St. Louis Area, Ranked

THE BEST SCHNUCKS WEST OF THE RIVER Schnucks Harvester Square 60 Harvester Square St. Charles, MO 63303 Don't let the busted "H" in the Schnucks sign fool you, this is the golden Schnucks of St. Charles. Perhaps a hidden gem, this Schnucks is tucked into a corner of a badass strip mall: A Dollar General, GreatClips, thrift store and more will handle a weekend's worth of errands in one trip. This Schnucks is smaller than others on the list, but the phrase "tiny but mighty" comes to mind. Well-stocked and quiet, you can find what you're looking for with ease and don't have to worry about running into the college kids that frequent the First Capitol Schnucks. It does lack some of the perks the other stores possess, but a CVS pharmacy and full grocery will satisfy those who prefer a no-frills grocery experience. Photo credit: Riverfront Times
22 slides
THE BEST SCHNUCKS IN THE CITY Schnucks Arsenal 5055 Arsenal Street St. Louis, MO 63139 Everyone&#146;s favorite Schnucks in the city is the Schnucks on Arsenal. Located near The Hill, this Schnucks sells many locally-produced items from the neighborhood and has a wider selection of cheeses and Italian items than other local Schnucks locations. There&#146;s a CVS inside this spot, too, and the people who work there are very friendly and helpful. The place is always clean and well-stocked and the produce is fresh. Pre-pandemic you could could find a live music here on the weekends and lots of samples to try. But there are still wonders to find here now: If you&#146;re in the parking lot at just the right time, you can catch a beautiful sunset view. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps THE BEST SCHNUCKS WEST OF THE RIVER Schnucks Harvester Square 60 Harvester Square St. Charles, MO 63303 Don't let the busted "H" in the Schnucks sign fool you, this is the golden Schnucks of St. Charles. Perhaps a hidden gem, this Schnucks is tucked into a corner of a badass strip mall: A Dollar General, GreatClips, thrift store and more will handle a weekend's worth of errands in one trip. This Schnucks is smaller than others on the list, but the phrase "tiny but mighty" comes to mind. Well-stocked and quiet, you can find what you're looking for with ease and don't have to worry about running into the college kids that frequent the First Capitol Schnucks. It does lack some of the perks the other stores possess, but a CVS pharmacy and full grocery will satisfy those who prefer a no-frills grocery experience. Photo credit: Riverfront Times THE BEST SCHNUCKS FOR EASY SHOPPING Schnucks Crestwood 9540 Watson Road Crestwood, MO 63126 This is one of the nicest Schnucks locations in town. It&#146;s older, but comfortably so. Even if you&#146;ve never been to this location, you can walk in and find exactly what you were seeking. This is one of those Schnucks locations that is split down the middle, offering the fresh stuff on one side of the store and the packaged stuff on the other. It also has lots of great flower and balloon gift options. This location has enough updates to make it feel modern but it still has a nice broken-in feeling. It&#146;s like an old pair of jeans that still fit you just right. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps THE BEST SCHNUCKS FOR A FANCY EXPERIENCE Schnucks Kirkwood 10233 Manchester Road St. Louis, MO 63122 This Schnucks location just got a huge makeover and everybody is loving it. The new store style debuted just a couple of months ago and it looks way cooler (even on the outside) than this picture from a couple of years ago shows. The redesigned store includes a massive food call, a retail area and is just a cool place to hang out. The store sells local products, so it&#146;s a great place to pick up a gift. And the food hall offers ready-made food from local restaurants, which is great news for people who always get hungry while they&#146;re shopping. If you just want to pop into a Schnucks and grab something quickly, though, this might not be the store for you. The Kirkwood Schnucks is a place to visit when you don&#146;t just want groceries, but an experience. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps THE BEST SCHNUCKS FOR GROWN-UP VIBES Schnucks Chesterfield 141 Hilltown Village Chesterfield, MO 63017 This little Schnucks location is just perfect. It&#146;s an older-style store, but sometimes there&#146;s just no need to try to improve on a design. Everything is exactly where it should be, the selection is great, the people are nice and there are never long lines. Even the parking lot is low-stress. This location just feels grown up and easy. It gets an A+ in our book. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps THE BEST SCHNUCKS TO EXPLORE NEW PRODUCTS Schnucks Des Peres 12332 Manchester Road St. Louis, MO 63131 This is another Schnucks location that recently had an update. This store is big and super modern, but it&#146;s still easy to navigate and to slip in and out quickly if that&#146;s your goal. But if you&#146;re not in a rush, it&#146;s a cool store to just hang out in enjoying the clean feeling and exploring new products. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps
Click to View 22 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Daniel Hill

Daniel Hill is editor at large for the Riverfront Times and he demands to be taken seriously, despite all evidence to the contrary. Follow him on Twitter at @rftmusic.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Ranks Dead Last in National Survey of LGBTQ+ Equality

By Lauren Harpold

Theo Welling

St. Louis Startup Makes AI Listen to Government Meetings So You Don't Have To

By Sarah Fenske

Former Kansas City Chief of Staff John Stamm's new company is Hello Citizen.

Police Fail to Probe Arson, Yet City Moves to Condemn Torched Building

By Ryan Krull

Jonathan Beck thinks he knows who set fire to his office, but police don't seem interested.

City Finds Hotel Rooms for Displaced Heritage House Tenants

By Mike Fitzgerald

The 18-story Heritage House has been condemned since a water pipe burst January 14 — leaving its elderly and disabled tenants in a scramble to find new housing.

Also in News

Pro-Palestine Activists Denounce Resolution Commending Israel

By Kallie Cox

Mohammed Ghannam, right, waves a Palestinian flag to drivers on I-44 from Tamm Avenue during a protest for Palestinian liberation on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Missouri Ranks Dead Last in National Survey of LGBTQ+ Equality

By Lauren Harpold

Theo Welling

Missouri's Top 20 SAFHR Recipients

By Mike Fitzgerald

Pleasant View Gardens, previously known as the Canfield Green Apartments, is No. 5 on the list of Missouri's top SAFHR recipients.

Missouri Landlords Took COVID-19 Relief Funds — And Left Tenants in the Lurch

By Mike Fitzgerald

"We can't just up and move," says Gary Jones of life in Pleasant View Gardens.
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us