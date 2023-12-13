St. Louis Has a Lousy 1.8 Percent Chance of a White Christmas This Year

There will be no glistening treetops in St. Louis this year, a new study says

By on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 at 8:28 am

click to enlarge A snowman gives up in St. Louis' Southwest Garden neighborhood. - FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
A snowman gives up in St. Louis' Southwest Garden neighborhood.
Dreaming of a white Christmas this year? If you'll be here in St. Louis, you may want to adjust your expectations.

It's not just that the weather continues to feel more like fall than winter this month, with high temps this week predicted to soar yet again past 50 degrees. No, on top of that, a new study suggests St. Louis' chances of having snow on Christmas in 2023 stand at just 1.8 percent. You have a better chance of scoring a rez at Wright's Tavern, we'd wager, than an inch of white stuff on December 25.

The study comes from online gambling site BonusFinder.com, which is just trying to promote people wasting money on even more unlikely odds (remember, the house always wins). Even so, the authors say they did their homework, tallying white Christmases over the past 20 years for 450 different American cities, analysis of their trends in snowfall, and the total number of snowy days in December.

Want a white Christmas this year? Best get to Montpelier, Vermont, where BonusFinder calculates the odds of a white Christmas at 98.6 percent — highest in the U.S. 

Highest odds in the Midwest belong to Ely, Minnesota, at 98.1 percent. Highest odds in Missouri? St. Joseph, with a lousy 7.6 percent probability. Even if you really, really love snow, it's probably not worth driving across the state for that.

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
