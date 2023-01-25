VIDEO: Snow Melting Off the Gateway Arch Creates Cool Waterfall

Shout-out to the Arch for controlling the weather, too

By on Wed, Jan 25, 2023 at 4:39 pm

Don’t go chasin’ waterfalls, there are some cool ones right here in St. Louis, apparently!

A post on Instagram from the official Gateway Arch account shows a neat phenomenon in which melting snow and ice create a waterfall down the inside corner of our gorgeous monument.

It seems like our sexy silver lady had a very public shower session today with water running slowly down her leg. Hot.

We should also take a moment to thank the Arch for deflecting the storm that rolled through yesterday. Some people say the idea that the Gateway Arch is a weather control device is a conspiracy theory, but it sure seems like this ol’ girl is looking out for us somehow because St. Louis was spared from heavy snow once again.

We were warned of a possible 5 to 10 inches of snow the other day, but most of the St. Louis area escaped with little more than a heavy dusting that melted quickly.

Thanks, Arch. You do a good job, and you’re looking good, too, honey. We’d really like to take you out for dinner sometime. (Slips Arch our phone number.)

PS: That blog linked above about the weather control is an April Fools' Day post. Don't get your head all twisted.

