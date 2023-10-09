St. Louis Is Officially the Least Safe City in America, Study Says

They crunched everything from traffic violence to mass shootings and apparently we're all in grave peril

By on Mon, Oct 9, 2023 at 9:16 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge St. Louis: It's dangerously exciting here. - FLICKR/DAVE HERHOLZ
FLICKR/DAVE HERHOLZ
St. Louis: It's dangerously exciting here.
If you want a quiet life with few risks, you should probably move to Nashua, New Hampshire. According to a new study from WalletHub, it's the safest city in the U.S., followed by Columbia, Maryland, and South Burlington, Vermont.

But if you want a life of danger, with peril at every corner, you couldn't pick a better place to live than St. Louis — the least safe city in the whole damn country.

Yep, the vague anxiety you've been feeling about your personal safety turns out to be vindicated, at least if you believe studies by places like Wallethub.

The online attention-seeking site looked at 41 "key indicators of safety," from the presence of terrorist attacks to the number of mass shootings to traffic and pedestrian fatalities per capita in 182 cities across the U.S. The study also looked at the risk of tornados, floods, hurricanes and other natural disasters, as well as the unemployment rate, share of uninsured drivers and the foreclosure rate.

And from all that, they conclude we're the worst. Although it's safe to say there are a few caveats on this one. (There are always a few caveats!)

Source: WalletHub

First of all, this is one of those studies that looks only at the city, not the entire metro area, so St. Louis is penalized for its relatively compact size and boundaries that include a host of, shall we say, difficult neighborhoods and not places like Clayton to counterbalance them.

Secondly, all of these types of studies are attempting to simplify things that are enormously complicated.  By weighting one various random factor over another, they're making choices that, in some cases, reveal the study's biases.

For example:  One of the factors that the study says points to the danger here is our high level of police presence. According to the study, St. Louis is tied for No. 1 in the 182 cities surveyed when it comes to the number of law enforcement employees per capita — and that's a metric they use against us in calculating safety.

That determination suggests WalletHub and Cori Bush have one thing in common: They both think we'd be safer with fewer cops.
click to enlarge St. Louis Is Officially the Least Safe City in America, Study Says
Also noteworthy: Wallethub failed to give St. Louis a score for "natural disaster risk," for reasons that go unexplained. That's also true of the second least safe city, Ft. Lauderdale, which may provide the opening we need to argue our way up from the bottom of the safety list to "second least safe" status.

After all, where would you rather be living when a hurricane comes barreling across the Atlantic — Ft. Lauderdale, or St. Louis? Considering the study copped out in measuring either of our risk levels before assigning St. Louis bottom-of-the-cellar status, it's highly possible we were robbed ... much like many of our residents.

Related
Amsterdam Tavern

St. Louis Is One of America's Top 5 Cities for Bar Hopping: We're cheap, we're compact and we know how to throw 'em back

Related
Just another day on the St. Louis streets.

St. Louis Drivers Really Are Among the Worst in the U.S., Study Finds: St. Louis had 24 vehicular fatalities for every 100,000 residents in 2021


Related
Shocker: A St. Louis Intersection Is Among the Nation's Deadliest

Shocker: A St. Louis Intersection Is Among the Nation's Deadliest: Unsurprisingly, Grand Boulevard is deadly AF

Slideshow

Before-and-After Photos Reveal Just How Much St. Louis Has Changed

Lookin' good, St. Louis.
41 slides
August 2018 Washington Ave. & N. 7th St. No more pedestrian bridge over Washington Avenue Photo courtesy of &copy;2018 Google October 2009 Delmar Blvd. between N. Skinker Blvd. & Rosedale Ave. Big Shark Bicycle Company Photo courtesy of &copy;2018 Google August 2018 Delmar Blvd. between N. Skinker Blvd. & Rosedale Ave. Delmar Hall and lots of apartments Photo courtesy of &copy;2018 Google October 2011 Kingshighway Ave. & Parkview Pl. CWE corner then Photo courtesy of &copy;2018 Google August 2018 Kingshighway Ave. & Parkview Pl. Barnes-Jewish Hospital now Photo courtesy of &copy;2018 Google July 2011 Boyle Ave & Forest Park Ave. Brauer Supply Co. Photo courtesy of &copy;2018 Google
Click to View 41 slides


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Missed Out on Taylor Swift Because Stan Kroenke Sucks

By Sarah Fenske

Taylor Swift

Missouri Teacher Brianna Coppage Is OnlyFans' ‘Favorite MILF’

By Ryan Krull

St. Clair High School teacher Brianna Coppage is leaning into her side gig on OnlyFans.

Missouri Woman Caught Stealing a Fire Truck, Crashing It into a Tree

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Jade Gibbs from July 2022 arrest.

Hillsdale Employee Faces Criminal Charges for Running Over Fox 2 Journalist

By Ryan Krull

Screen grab of Smith's work behind the camera shortly before he was struck by the vehicle.

Also in News

Tap MoDOT's Uber Vouchers to Get Your Drunk Ass Home Safe

By Jessica Rogen

Three cocktails on a bar.

Missouri Woman Caught Stealing a Fire Truck, Crashing It into a Tree

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Jade Gibbs from July 2022 arrest.

City SC Victory Claims Historic Victory Against Sporting Kansas City

By Julian Trejo

City SC Victory Claims Historic Victory Against Sporting Kansas City

Would-Be Missouri Governor Didn’t Burn Books — But Says He Totally Would

By Ryan Krull

Hot stuff.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us