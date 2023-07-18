St. Louis Drivers Really Are Among the Worst in the U.S., Study Finds

That's according to a new study by ConsumerAffairs, which analyzed a host of statistics that demonstrate bad driving, including the number of fatal crashes per 100,000 people, the number of fatalities caused by bad driving, the number of fatalities linked to driving under the influence and the prevalence of speeding in fatal accidents. Yep, all things we'd associate with St. Louis drivers!
St. Louis ranked only behind Memphis, Tennessee (No. 1); Baton Rouge, Louisiana (No. 2); Albuquerque, New Mexico (No. 3); and Macon, Georgia (No. 4). Right after us: Cleveland, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; the California cities of Victorville and Hespernia; and Rockford, Illinois.
In St. Louis, the study found that one-third of all fatal crashes here are related to speeding. St. Louis also notched a high percentage of fatal crashes involving drivers with a positive blood alcohol content — 32.39 percent, the highest of all the cities in the top five.
Read the details and weep:
So, the high ranking for St. Louis might not be solely about our state laws, which until recently were the only ones in the U.S. to allow texting while driving other than Montana's. It's really about a state of mind — and ours is deadly.
