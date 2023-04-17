CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

St. Louis Man Pointing Rifle From Second-Floor Window Shot by Police

He is currently in the hospital in critical but stable condition

By on Mon, Apr 17, 2023 at 1:10 pm

click to enlarge Photo of rifle recovered at the scene of officer-involved shooting.
Courtesy SLMPD
Photo of rifle recovered at the scene of officer-involved shooting.

A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department SWAT team shot and wounded a man pointing a rifle from a second-story window in the city's Ellendale neighborhood early this morning.

According to police, the incident began around 11:20 p.m. last night when they received a call about a domestic disturbance at the 6800 block of Balson Avenue.

A 36-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman told police that they were in the house when the 30-year-old suspect "began having mental issues."
The 30-year-old had gotten a hold of a rifle and threatened the two others in the house with it.

The 36-year-old man retrieved an axe to defend himself, at which time he said the suspect went downstairs and fired a shot up through the first floor.

The man and women then fled the home.

When police arrived, they cleared neighboring residences and attempted to negotiate with the suspect inside, who was uncommunicative.

The house then caught fire, and police say the suspect could be seen "partially hanging out the second-floor window aiming a rifle at the officers."
At this point, several officers opened fire, striking the suspect and causing him to fall to the ground.

He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery for gunshot wounds in his forearm and the back his head.

He is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Around 11 a.m. this morning, the SLMPD released a photo of the rifle recovered at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the suspect. But court records indicate that a man the same age and with the same address as the suspect was charged in 2018 for domestic assault. He was found guilty in September 2021 and subsequently racked up numerous probation violations.

