VIDEO: St. Louis Man Struck By Police Car After Shooting At It

Police say the 42-year-old led officers on a police chase before opening fire

By on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 at 3:08 pm

click to enlarge Video released by police showing events leading up to arrest of Taiwansley Jackson.
Screengrab from police video
Today the St. Louis County Police Department released video of a February incident when a police chase ended with a suspect opening fire on officers before being struck by an unmarked law enforcement vehicle.

The video concerns the events surrounding the arrest of Taiwansley Jackson, 42, who is currently detained in the St. Louis County jail on charges of assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest by fleeing and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police say the February 22 incident began when officers saw Jackson driving a 2016 Ford Explorer recklessly in Jennings near Jennings Station Road and Halls Ferry.

Officers attempted to stop the Explorer, but it fled at "a high-rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic," police say. The chase moved southwest down Riverview Boulevard ending when the Explorer took a left turn too fast onto Goodfellow Boulevard and hit multiple light poles.

Before the vehicle came to a complete stop, police say Jackson continued fleeing on foot through a church parking lot, turning to fire at the unmarked police cars pursuing him.

At this point, the video released by the county police shows an unmarked police van speed toward and strike Jackson in the parking lot as he attempts to flee.

Jackson was arrested and taken to a hospital, where according to police he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Jackson is currently being held $500,000 bond.


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
