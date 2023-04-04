VIDEO: Snowflake Kid Rock Joins Cancel Culture Crusade Against Bud Light

Kid Rock had a little fit yesterday when he learned that Anheuser-Busch was standing by its recent partnership with trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Bud Light recently enlisted Mulvaney to help the brand connect with consumers (and sent her a can with her face on it to celebrate her first “365 Days of Girlhood") and some snowflakes like Kid Rock are big mad about it.
The beer giant isn’t caving to pressure from a mounting Bud Light boycott, though. The company has been supporting Pride and LGBTQIA+ rights for years, actually, and its not going to stop now because some dorks like Kid Rock have their panties in a twist about it.
Rock posted a video to his Instagram showing him wearing his own (dirty) merch and a MAGA hat and whining about Bud Light after shooting a few cases of the beer with an automatic rifle.
Did this guy always look like Ernest P. Worrell on meth or have his looks gotten even worse in recent years? He calls himself “grandpa” in the clip, and many people pointed out in the comments that this old bag of bones would be nearly unrecognizable if he wasn’t wearing a sweatshirt with his own name on it.
Kid Rock's little tantrum video has been reshared on social media many times, mostly on sites where they were making fun of him.
Our favorite comments on the video reshares have been on the Instagram page of music blog Stereogum where they really just let him have it.
- “He hates those cans!”
- “He still bought 4 cases tho”
- “Dude looks like he’d rip out my catalytic converter in under 2mins”
- “BEER DEFINES ME AS A PERSON”
- “The irony is not lost on me that he is in fact the human equivalent of bud light.”
- “Kid Nugent”
- “Ears under hat [check mark]”
- “What happened to getting in the pit and trying to love someone @kidrock”
- “@kidrock out here looking like a gas station tweaker who’d stick you for a Kit Kat bar…”
- “He’s as clever as he is relevant”
- “I forgot he was still alive”
