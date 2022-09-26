St. Louis Police Union Axes Jeff Roorda

The controversial business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association has been on paid leave since September 14

By on Mon, Sep 26, 2022 at 5:33 pm

Jeff Roorda has been the longtime business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
Jeff Roorda has been the longtime business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association.

Jeff Roorda has been let go from the police union he has long represented — with the president of the St. Louis Police Officers Association asking the city to remove him "from all bargaining related emails moving forward."

Jay Schroeder, president of the association, made the request to a city secretary, who then relayed it to Director of Operations Nancy Cross and other city officials on September 19, according to an email obtained by the RFT.

Reached by the RFT this afternoon, Roorda confirmed the news, saying he'd been put on paid leave on September 14 and that his last day on the union's payroll would be September 30.

In a statement, Roorda suggested his employment had been terminated in order to appease St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

"The current president seems to believe that parting ways with me will curry favor in the form of police raises with an anti-police Mayor who has demanded my ouster in retaliation for my tireless advocacy for our officers," he wrote. "What comes of this gesture of appeasement remains to be seen.

"As for me, I have no regrets. I'm proud that I stood-up for cops at a time when a false and divisive narrative threatened the future of the profession and the safety of our region. For that, I offer no apologies."

Earlier this year, the union let its contract with Roorda expire, but at the time, Roorda told the Post-Dispatch it was simply a formality since he was running for state Senate — suggesting they didn't want to lock into a contract in case he won the election and no longer had time to do the job. Indeed, Roorda continued to write a column in the SLPOA newsletter, with his byline listing his longtime title of business manager, through the most recent issue in August.

Roorda lost the Republican primary on August 3.

Roorda has been business manager of the police union for more than 11 years, despite not living in the city and despite getting fired from his job as an Arnold cop more than two decades ago. He's offered unflinching support for police in sometimes incendiary ways, including tweeting "Happy Alive Day, Darren!" to Ferguson officer Darren Wilson on the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death and claiming then-President Barack Obama had blood on his hands after snipers killed Dallas Police officers at a 2016 Black Lives Matter rally.

Mayor Jones was one of many locals who pushed back on his comments. She tweeted last March, "If the SLPOA wants a seat at my table, they’ll get rid of Jeff Roorda."

They've apparently done just that.

In his statement, Roorda tied his ouster from his longtime post to the union elections that took place from September 1 to 15.

The union's president, Jay Schroeder, was not one of the union officers up for election in recent weeks. But, Roorda wrote, "The Police Association is deeply divided right now. Apprehension about the leadership of the current president led this month to contentious elections for several positions on the organization's board. The Association is truly at a crossroads right now."

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Trending

The Couple Behind One of St. Louis' Most Popular Facebook Groups

By Benjamin Simon

Two women laugh while sitting on a couch in front of a brick wall.

St Louis to MLB: Stop Putting Cardinals Games on Apple TV

By Rosalind Early

If you can't figure out how to log on to Apple TV, you may miss a historic home run from Pujols tonight.

How Notorious Serial Killer Gary Muehlberg Terrorized St. Louis

By Ryan Krull

Three of Muehlberg's victims: Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, Sandy Little. All three had young children when they were killed

Missourians Are Miserable, New Study Shows

By Rosalind Early

More like misery welcomes you.

Also in News

Missourians Are Miserable, New Study Shows

By Rosalind Early

More like misery welcomes you.

Hey, St. Louis County, Wrap Up Your Junk

By Benjamin Simon

Do not keep protection just out of reach. Instead, keep them on your person and easily accessible when you want to bump and grind.

Scaled-Back Income Tax Cut Wins Initial Approval in Missouri Senate

By Rudi Keller

State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield.

Missouri's Child Welfare Agency Is Dangerously Understaffed

By Clara Bates

The Missouri Department of Social Services' Children's Division is dangerously understaffed with high turnover.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us