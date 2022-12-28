St. Louis Weather Is Actually Going to Be Decent This Week, Finally

This Wednesday morning in the @ksdknews viewing area, temperatures are running 10-18 degrees warmer from Tuesday morning. Highs today will reach near 50 with mostly sunny skies, enjoy! #stlwx #tisl pic.twitter.com/bk3qJw76gg— Anthony Slaughter (@WthrmnSlaughter) December 28, 2022
Break out the shorts, St. Louis; better weather is on the way.
We’ve made it through some of the coldest winds of the past few decades and now we’re being rewarded with a sunny sky and decent temperatures. Fifty degrees might not be ideal weather, but it’s pretty darn good for December in any year. The snowy streets are melting, the squirrels are frolicking and faces are turning to the sun and smiling again.
KSDK weatherman Anthony Slaughter says highs will reach 48 degrees today in St. Louis and it will be even warmer in areas to the west, with Jefferson City seeing a high of 55 degrees.
The sun won’t stay around for the rest of the week but the temperature is expected to be pretty steady. The National Weather Service says we could see some rain later this week but the warmth will stay even if the sun doesn’t. They say we can expect temps to be somewhere in the low 50s through the weekend.
So say goodbye to the lingering snow and hello to not shivering all night: The thaw is here and it’s exactly what we wished for at Christmas. Thanks, Santa.
Warmer temperatures will continue into the weekend, but this warmer weather will also come with the chance for rain. Rain chances will increase, particularly across southeastern MO and southwestern IL, Thursday evening and continue into Saturday. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/WHEiQjwhmi— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) December 28, 2022
