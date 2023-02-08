St. Louis Woman Whose Racist Hammer Attack Went Viral Is Now Charged

A warrant for Judy Kline's arrest had languished in a "non-urgent" box, the Circuit Attorney said

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 2:42 pm

click to enlarge Judy Kline booking photo.
Courtesy SLMPD
Judy Kline booking photo.

An arrest warrant was issued today for a St. Louis Hills woman who went viral for her racist harassment of a Latino family living in south city — including banging a hammer against their door.

Yesterday, the Post-Dispatch chronicled the harassment that Fatima Suarez's parents faced at their Princeton Heights home. A doorbell camera at the home captured video of 54-year-old Judy Kline banging on the door.

"Get off my property," Kline says, as she stands on Suarez's parents' front porch.

She goes on to accuse the family, who is originally from Mexico, of having moved into the house illegally.

“Go for it, bitch. Show me some illegal paper, 'cause I know you didn’t buy this house. You don’t have enough money,” she says.

The Post cites three instances of city police arresting an individual for causing disturbances at the house in Princeton Heights: on January 5, March 17, and December 12.

When the doorbell videos of Kline's harassment began to gain traction on TikTok, the Circuit Attorney's Office admitted that a warrant for Kline's arrest had languished in a "non-urgent" box in their office for over a year.

SLMPD spokesman Sergeant Charles Wall said in a statement this afternoon that the warrant for Kline's arrest was for charges of burglary, property damage and armed criminal action in relation to an incident occurring January 5, 2022.

The Post reported that the house in Princeton Heights had once belonged to relatives of Kline's, but that hadn't been the case for three decades.

Wall said in a statement that Kline is currently not in custody.

