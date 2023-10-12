St. Louis Women's Shelter Is Getting Something New: Kennels

The Pet Safe House is a new addition being constructed at the Women's Safe House

By on Thu, Oct 12, 2023 at 2:26 pm

click to enlarge Women's Safe House groundbreaking for new pet kennels.
COURTESY OF THE PET SAFE HOUSE
The Women's Safe House will soon feature eight kennels housing the pets of survivors.
Earlier today, a groundbreaking development for St. Louis had its, well, groundbreaking: Construction began on a state-of-the-art kennel that will allow women fleeing domestic violence to keep their pets with them at the shelter.

The Pet Safe House is a series of eight kennels being constructed on the site of the Women's Safe House, a women's shelter in St. Louis. The standalone, climate-controlled kennels are believed to be a first for a women's shelter in this area.

The kennels were made possible by a $60,000 grant from Purina and its Purple Leash Project.

Purina notes that only an estimated 15 percent of domestic violence shelters accept pets — even though 70 percent of domestic violence victims report that abusers threatened their pets or even harmed them.

“This new Pet Safe House facility will be a game-changer at The Women’s Safe House,” said Mary Ann Owens, executive director for The Women’s Safe House, in a prepared statement. “Until now, the Women’s Safe House was unable to welcome pets.”

Once the new kennels are open, families staying at the Women's Safe House can see their pets throughout the day. Volunteer advocates will make sure the animals are getting what they need, including veterinary evaluation and treatment if need be.

The Women's Safe House says the kennel will have four spaces for dogs and room for four cats, as well as a small dog run for playtime — and there's room to expand in the future if demand is high.

The Pet Safe House is expected to open in early 2024. You can make a donation to the project online.

People fleeing from domestic violence should call the national domestic violence hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. St. Louis also has a 24-hour hotline at 314-772-4535.

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
