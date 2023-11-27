St. Peters Family's Thanksgiving Involved Mac-10, Felony Charge

Douglas Hill allegedly threatened his girlfriend’s family with a semi-automatic stashed under child carseats

By on Mon, Nov 27, 2023 at 2:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Booking photo for Douglas Hill, 27.
Courtesy St. Charles County Jail
Booking photo for Douglas Hill, 27.

No matter how bad your Thanksgiving was, rest assured that for one family in St. Peters it was much, much worse.

Douglas Hill, 27, of Florissant, is now facing charges in St. Charles County for pointing a Mac-10 gun at several people after an argument outside his girlfriend's father's home.

Police say that a little before 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving they responded to a call for a fight in progress outside a residence in St. Peters. The owner of the residence said that Hill, a boyfriend of the homeowner's daughter, had been at the house earlier with the daughter but that he was "unwelcome" there due to past incidents.

At some point, Hill got into his truck and allegedly reached toward the center console, saying, "You don't want what's in here."

The homeowner understood this to be a threat and pulled Douglas out of the car to prevent him from grabbing the gun inside his vehicle. Douglas and the homeowner's son began wrestling. Eventually that scuffle broke up and both Hill and the homeowner's son left.

While the St. Peters police officer was interviewing the homeowner about all this, the homeowner's son called via Facetime, saying that after Hill left the residence he started pointing a gun at people on the roads of St. Charles County, including the homeowner's son, his girlfriend and their child. "Bro, he just pulled a Mac-10 on us, dad," the homeowner's son yelled over the phone.

Police then learned that Hill was at a nearby restaurant wearing a purple and yellow hoodie. Another officer located Hill and detained him. A search of Hill's truck turned up the Mac-10, a semi-automatic, beneath a child in a car seat and near another child.

Because the loaded firearm was within reach of one of the children, and because one of the passengers in the other vehicle that Hill pointed the gun at, he is facing two charges of endangering the welfare of a child in addition to the felony exhibiting charge.

Hill is currently being held in St. Charles County jail on $50,000 bond.

Related
St. Louis Apartment Manager Charged with Murdering Trespasser

St. Louis Apartment Manager Charged with Murdering Trespasser: Shane Richmond found a couple in a vacant unit of the Carondelet building and shot the man dead, police say

Related
Gateway Arch at night

Take That, St. Louis Haters: the Gateway Arch Is America's Safest National Park: A new list affirms what we all know: Downtown St. Louis is way safer than the wilderness

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Take That, St. Louis Haters: the Gateway Arch Is America's Safest National Park

By Sarah Fenske

Gateway Arch at night

Fenton Man Opens Fire After Fender Bender in Tower Grove South, Police Say

By Ryan Krull

Fenton Man Opens Fire After Fender Bender in Tower Grove South, Police Say

Now the Loop Trolley Is Getting a Documentary

By Monica Obradovic

Trolley documentary

RFT Reviews the Week: November 20 to November 26

By Anonymous

Metro Transit bus.

Also in News

The Gentle Barn Invites You to Cuddle a Turkey This Thanksgiving

By Sarah Fenske

The Gentle Barn Invites You to Cuddle a Turkey This Thanksgiving

Bill Eigel Blasts Gov. Parson for — Gasp! — Urging Niceness

By Sarah Fenske

Bill Eigel wants to take a flamethrower to all that "disagree better" crap from the National Governors Association.

Fair Housing Noncompliance Costs Missouri $500K Every Year

By Evy Lewis

Missouri legislators have failed to make the changes would make state law compliant with the federal Fair Housing Act.

City SC’s Inaugural Season Ends in a 2-1 Defeat to Sporting Kansas City

By Julian Trejo

St. Louis beat Kansas City in the regular season, but saw a different outcome in the post-season.
More

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us