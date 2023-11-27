St. Peters Family's Thanksgiving Involved Mac-10, Felony Charge

click to enlarge Courtesy St. Charles County Jail Booking photo for Douglas Hill, 27.

No matter how bad your Thanksgiving was, rest assured that for one family in St. Peters it was much, much worse.

Douglas Hill, 27, of Florissant, is now facing charges in St. Charles County for pointing a Mac-10 gun at several people after an argument outside his girlfriend's father's home.

Police say that a little before 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving they responded to a call for a fight in progress outside a residence in St. Peters. The owner of the residence said that Hill, a boyfriend of the homeowner's daughter, had been at the house earlier with the daughter but that he was "unwelcome" there due to past incidents.

At some point, Hill got into his truck and allegedly reached toward the center console, saying, "You don't want what's in here."

The homeowner understood this to be a threat and pulled Douglas out of the car to prevent him from grabbing the gun inside his vehicle. Douglas and the homeowner's son began wrestling. Eventually that scuffle broke up and both Hill and the homeowner's son left.

While the St. Peters police officer was interviewing the homeowner about all this, the homeowner's son called via Facetime, saying that after Hill left the residence he started pointing a gun at people on the roads of St. Charles County, including the homeowner's son, his girlfriend and their child. "Bro, he just pulled a Mac-10 on us, dad," the homeowner's son yelled over the phone.

Police then learned that Hill was at a nearby restaurant wearing a purple and yellow hoodie. Another officer located Hill and detained him. A search of Hill's truck turned up the Mac-10, a semi-automatic, beneath a child in a car seat and near another child.



Because the loaded firearm was within reach of one of the children, and because one of the passengers in the other vehicle that Hill pointed the gun at, he is facing two charges of endangering the welfare of a child in addition to the felony exhibiting charge.

Hill is currently being held in St. Charles County jail on $50,000 bond.