St. Peters Woman Accused of $200K COVID-Relief Fraud

StrutN 80s LLC and Blow LLC were not legit companies, feds say

By on Thu, Sep 1, 2022 at 1:09 pm

click to enlarge Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court. - screengrab via Google Maps
screengrab via Google Maps
Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court.

Yesterday, a St. Peters woman was indicted in federal court on charges of fraudulently obtaining more than $200,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

Trashunda M. Harrison, 36, is facing two counts of bank fraud and seven counts of wire fraud.

According to an indictment, from June 2020 to April 2021, Harrison submitted multiple Paycheck Protection Program loan applications for three businesses: The Quiet Space LLC, StrutN 80s LLC and Blow LLC.

In her application for relief money for Blow LLC she said that the company had a monthly payroll of around $8,000. However, the indictment states that the company had few, if any, employees.

Harrison is accused of filing similarly fraudulent applications on behalf of the other two LLCs as well.

In total, Harrison is accused of taking $204,095 in ill-gotten COVID-19 relief funding.

According to a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office, "Harrison spent the PPP money on unapproved purposes, including shopping, dining, rent and payments to individuals who had no affiliation with the companies."

The bank fraud charges carry a potential penalty of up to 30 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine. For the wire fraud charges, Harrison is facing up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

$7 Million and Counting: COVID Relief Fraud Allegations Mount in Eastern Missouri

We welcome tips and feedback.
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

