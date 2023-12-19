The Gateway Arch Has New and Improved Lighting as of Tonight

That's thanks to a newly updated lighting system that the Gateway Foundation promises is not only more efficient, but also better illuminates the 630-foot stainless steel monument. And because the new system reduces the light being beamed into the night sky, it's better for the migratory birds who frequently pass through St. Louis skies (and even trigger semi-regular Arch blackouts).
Total cost: Just under $1 million.
According to the press release announcing the changes, "The fixtures are far more efficient, requiring only 1200 watts per unit as compared to the previous units at 7000 each. This change will reduce energy consumption by 60% while directing more light onto the Arch itself. These lights are also intelligently controllable and use pinpoint accuracy regarding focus and color temperature."
The nonprofit Gateway Foundation, which is picking up the full tab for the improvements, credits Technical Productions Inc., which specified, designed and installed the lights. They worked with three different companies, with design by Reed Burkett Lighting Design, lighting technology by Elation Lighting, Inc., and fixture control by Electronic Theatre Controls.
They note that the control system uses the "exact latitude and longitude of the Arch to calculate sunset every day, automatically turning on the lights." Pretty cool indeed.
And here's one last nifty feature: The Arch is also now programmed to turn on each night from bottom to top over the course of 30 seconds. And so as you give your nightly salute to the Arch while driving home tonight, you just may be able to catch a very brief light show.
But don't worry if you miss it — this show is going to play in St. Louis every night for a long, long time.
