Threats to Blow Up St. Mary’s Hospital Lead to Arrest, Evacuation of Floor

A 67-year-old man from Maryland caused an entire floor of a St. Louis County hospital to be evacuated yesterday after he barricaded himself in his father's room and threatened to "blow up the hospital."

Robert Connor has since been charged with two felonies for making terroristic threats and resisting arrest.

Connor reportedly barricaded himself in his father's room at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights after traveling here from Maryland and becoming "upset about his father's condition and the nature of his treatment." His father is described as being in poor health.

As Connor refused to leave his father's room, he told police through the door that he had a gun and was going to shoot officers and shoot up the hospital. He later remarked that there was an oxygen tank in the room and he would cause an explosion by opening fire on it. At this point, the entire floor of the hospital was cleared out.

Police brought Connor's brother on the scene in an attempt to talk him down, but those efforts proved unsuccessful.

Eventually, officers entered the room protected by a ballistic shield. They found Connor had no actual weapon, though he did lunge at officers from atop a chair before being placed under arrest.

As of late yesterday, Connor was listed as being in the custody of the St. Louis County Jail.