Tip to DEA Leads to 20 Years for St. Louis Drug Kingpin

James L Brownridge was one of 11 to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth, other drugs in St. Louis

By on Wed, Oct 19, 2022 at 12:21 pm

Crack cocaine rocks.
via Wikimedia Commons
Crack cocaine rocks.

A St. Louis man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison today for running a drug ring distributing methamphetamine, cocaine and cocaine base in the area.

James L. Brownridge, 49, pleaded guilty in July to charges of conspiracy to distribute, as well as possession with intent to distribute a variety of drugs. In addition to meth and cocaine, they included fentanyl, heroin and marijuana.

The investigation and eventual prosecution of Brownridge began with a tip to the Drug Enforcement Administration about "a low-level drug dealer," according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Ten other individuals were indicted for their participation in the drug ring, which authorities say Brownridge ran.

According to his plea, beginning in 2020 Brownridge had drugs mailed to St. Louis from Las Vegas.

Police in Las Vegas intercepted one package headed to St. Louis containing six pounds of meth.

A package with around six and a half pounds of cocaine was stopped at a Hazelwood mail distribution center.

According to court filings, law enforcement tapped phones used by Brownridge, intercepting multiple calls during which he discussed drug distribution.

Law enforcement also caught Brownridge selling a little less than two pounds of meth on March 19, 2021.

An April 2021 search of a Jennings address associated with Brownridge turned up almost three pounds of meth.

When authorities searched a home owned by Brownridge in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood, they found nearly $30,000 in cash and almost two more pounds of meth, as well as a significant amount of cocaine and weapons.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office says that all 11 defendants in the drug ring case have pleaded guilty. Five, including now Brownridge, have been sentenced.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Trending

VIDEO: See St. Louis from 260 Miles Up

By Ryan Krull

Screen capture of the St. Louis region from the International Space Station.

St. Louis Boxer Stephan Shaw's Make-or-Break Moment Is Here

By Benjamin Simon

Stephan Shaw throws a punch at a punching bag.

'Package Killer' Detective Asks Public's Help IDing Serial Murder Victim

By Ryan Krull

Jodi Weber of the O'Fallon police department.

St. Louis Alderman Reacts to Human Remains Found in Vacant Lot

By Benjamin Simon

Yellow crime scene tape is wrapped around a pole.

Also in News

You Can Now Apply For Federal Student Loan Relief — Here's How

By Jenna Jones

Now President Joe Biden at a rally in Missouri.

Overdoses Rise in Missouri Prisons Despite Strict New Mail Policy

By Ryan Krull

Inmate mail is routed through a mail center in Florida and a digital rendering of those items is sent to inmate tablets.

Hartmann: A Strong Yes for a Weak Amendment 3

By Ray Hartmann

John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri.

Missouri Unemployment Worker Gave Free Money to Friends, Feds Say

By Ryan Krull

The Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us