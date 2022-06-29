Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Trash Overflows from St. Louis Dumpsters, and People Are Pissed

The city says it is dealing with a lack of drivers and trucks, among other issues

By on Wed, Jun 29, 2022 at 3:07 pm

click to enlarge Mattresses are piled up in this Princeton Heights alley. - BENJAMIN SIMON
BENJAMIN SIMON
Mattresses are piled up in this Princeton Heights alley.

St. Louis has a lot of trash and it stinks.

Dumpsters are overflowing. Broken furniture, trash bags, and mattresses are flooding alleys.

And residents are fuming about it.

“This is the worst I’ve seen the trash service ever in all the 31 years I’ve been involved with the City of St. Louis,” Sharon Tyus, alderwoman for Ward 1, said at an aldermanic board meeting earlier this month. “I’ll go out and drive a trash truck myself.”
The city's trash pick-up service is under-equipped and understaffed, the city claims.

On Friday, June 24, the mayor’s office sent a letter to aldermen with an update from the Refuse Division and Betherny Williams, director of the Department of Streets.

In order to effectively clear trash in the city, the note explained, the department needs 45 total trucks. But as of June 24, only 37 trucks were operational.

The lack of working trucks coincides with a lack of drivers. The letter said that the city is also short 10 drivers.
On top of the shortages, the letter claims that people have stolen metal hooks from hundreds of dumpsters. The trucks use the hooks used to pick up dumpsters.

The city resumed alleyway recycling pickup last month after a year-long hiatus. Some aldermen have questioned whether mounting trash piles suggest trucks had to be diverted from garbage to recycling. City officials have insisted that’s not the case.
Regardless, the city says it is trying to fix the trash pickup issue. It has implemented a $3,000 hiring bonus to incentivize new drivers, added a second shift of mechanics to fix trucks, ordered new trucks, purchased 1,600 new trash cans and altered the way dumpster hooks are attached.

KMOV also reported that the city will increase trash pick-up to seven days a week.
If the problem persists, the city will consider hiring a private contractor to target higher trash areas, according to FOX2. Williams told the TV station that she understands the urgency of the issue.

“We know it is a problem, just as much as this is a problem for the citizens, I’m a citizen, and it’s a problem across the city because of the amount of trash we are seeing,” Williams said. “Those pictures are sent to me every day, and I forward them and I share them. I’m driving around the alleys trying to figure out how can we better collect this.”

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

Trending

St. Louis County Prosecutor Will Not Enforce Missouri Abortion Ban

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell, photographed in 2019.

Missouri Man Charged With Filming Child Pornography, Gets Six Years

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court.

Sweat-Drenched and High on Glob at Trump's Post-Roe Victory Rally

By Daniel Hill

Even ol' Uncle Sam was looking a bit worse for wear in the extreme heat.

Alleged St. Louis Child Killer's Story Contradicted in Court

By Ryan Krull

This week, a jury will have to decide if Dawan Ferguson (center) is guilty of child abuse and killing his nine-year-old son Christian in 2003.

Also in News

Missouri Man Charged With Filming Child Pornography, Gets Six Years

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court.

Amtrak Train Derails, Tips Over After Collision in Missouri

By Jaime Lees

Amtrak Train Derails, Tips Over After Collision in Missouri

Sweat-Drenched and High on Glob at Trump's Post-Roe Victory Rally

By Daniel Hill

Even ol' Uncle Sam was looking a bit worse for wear in the extreme heat.

Hartmann: Eric Greitens Ties up and Blindfolds the Republican Party

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens and a paramilitary goon squad prepare to break into an empty house in Greitens latest campaign ad.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us