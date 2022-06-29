Trash Overflows from St. Louis Dumpsters, and People Are Pissed

click to enlarge BENJAMIN SIMON Mattresses are piled up in this Princeton Heights alley.

@stlcsb trash pick up needed TODAY. 38xx & 36xx alley,Botanical & Shenandoah. 1st pic is 3819 Botanical pic.twitter.com/7tBIhoNF6E — Soundimg the Alarm in Silver Bullet City (@GConnolly314) June 24, 2022

Hey @CaraSpencerSTL, my alley has looked like this for three weeks and every @stlcsb ticket I put in gets canceled. This is Nebraska/Cherokee. What can we do? Its becoming a health issue as well as blocking the ability to get into our alley at times. pic.twitter.com/x1PIvCKgcU — Amanda (@amanda___price) June 25, 2022

The city of St. Louis can’t even pick up trash properly but yet they’ll be trusted to make good decisions with the NFL settlement. 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Scott Warren (@SW_HSHuddle) June 27, 2022

I'm out of town until Tuesday but this is the update from Refuse last night. pic.twitter.com/BkTqaJvekK — Annie Rice (@AnnieRiceStL) June 25, 2022

Still not empty pic.twitter.com/Xr0bOQ50bj — Kenneth Hutchings (@Hutch1ngs) June 28, 2022

The dumpsters along 4900 Bancroft/Sutherland haven’t been emptied in over 3 weeks. Can anyone help to escalate this issue? @Alderman14 @stlcsb #1593370 @saintlouismayor pic.twitter.com/a8z0dv1WWM — C (@ClhRtrmr) June 22, 2022

