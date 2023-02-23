US Women's Soccer Team to Play in St. Louis

click to enlarge File photo The United States national team visited St. Louis in 2015 to play at Busch Stadium.

After decades of waiting, Major League Soccer is arriving in St. Louis on March 3 — and now soccer is just rolling into the city.

CITY SC announced today that the United States women’s national team will visit the brand new, 22,500-seat CITYPARK stadium on April 11 at 6:30 p.m.



The national team will play an exhibition match against Ireland — the final game before the 23-person roster is finalized for the 2023 World Cup, which begins this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

“The momentum of soccer in our region right now is unparalleled and the passion of our fans will create an incredible atmosphere on matchday,” CITY SC President and CEO Carolyn Kindle said in a press release. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our beautiful home and again shine a light on the best of St. Louis by having these two teams compete in our stadium.”

The game will mark the sixth time the national team has visited St. Louis in its history. When the national team last visited St. Louis in 2019, 35,761 fans showed up to watch them compete against New Zealand at Busch Stadium.

April’s match will also serve as a homecoming for national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who graduated from Ladue High School.

Presale tickets go on sale this upcoming Monday, February 27. Tickets open to the public on Monday, March 6. For those who can’t attend the game, it will be streamed live on HBO Max.

For more information on the game and tickets, visit here.



