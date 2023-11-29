We Have Several Questions for the Vandal Behind This 'Wonka' Graffiti

Willy Wonka would never

By on Wed, Nov 29, 2023 at 6:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The YAKSAP sign on the building in the background is the cherry on top of this St. Louis image.
RFT STAFF
The YAKSAP sign on the building in the background is the cherry on top of this St. Louis image.
Graffiti in St. Louis doesn't usually extend to much more than nonsensical markings, that one guy's YAKSAP tags and random expressions of love for Provel cheese.

So we were surprised to see some spray-painted markings on a crumbling downtown parking garage over the weekend that looked like they actually took some thought. What those thoughts were, there's no telling. But it's clear the artist behind the "Wonka" graffiti on this garage at North 6th and Pine Streets had some  goal in mind.

Indeed, the sight of this artwork caused our minds to spiral much like this garage. How did they get "Wonka" placed in almost the exact same spot on all eight floors? Why are there arrows pointing up? Do golden tickets or oopma loopas (hopefully not of the Hugh Grant variety) await at the top? Could this be the film industry's cheapest marketing ploy? Is a drug dealer selling chocolate rock* (see Urban Dictionary definition here) in the garage and calling themselves Wonka? How long has this been going on?

We did a little research and found a Google maps image of the garage at 600 Pine Street. The picture was taken about a year and a half ago. The Tortilla Grille, with a sign posted on its door, was already closed, but appeared far less neglected. And there were no "Wonka" scribblings on each floor. In fact, the garage appeared almost entirely devoid of graffiti.

So that got us thinking. What if the Wonka graffiti actually has some meaning? What if, like Willy Wonka, who watches with indifference as snotnosed children make mistake after mistake, the graffiti is meant to symbolize how no one is doing what needs to be done to save St. Louis from itself?

But then we stumbled upon another urban dictionary definition. One that makes much more sense, knowing St. Louis. And one that gives new meaning to the name WILLY Wonka (you can't tell, but we're winking). Click here to cut through our pearl clutching.

Sigh.

Yep, that's probably it. 

*not to be confused with this deliciousness.
Related
St. Louis expressed its love of Provel with vandalism.

St. Louis Graffiti Watch: Highway 55 near Broadway and Cherokee Street: An ongoing investigation into the oddball sights we see around St. Louis

Slideshow

Historic St. Louis: Then and Now

This Used to Be: "Shoe Street USA" Now It's: Washington Avenue Loft District Location: Downtown St. Louis "By 1905," writes Harris, "St. Louis ranked third in the nation in shoe production. ... By 1929, annual production of shows in St. Louis had risen to 87 million pairs. During the 1920s, more shoe trade was carried on along Washington Avenue than on any other street in the world." Today, it's a vibrant residential district -- and a great place to get a cocktail. "Bustling Washington Avenue -- lined with giant dry goods stores, warehouses and shoe factories -- in 1909." Image courtesy of postcard from a private collection.
20 slides
This Used to Be: Chouteau's Pond Now It's: The Enterprise (Scottrade/Savvis/Kiel) Center Location: Downtown St. Louis Harris shares this postcard of "scenic Chouteau's Pond, which stretched westward from present-day Busch Stadium to beyond present-day Union Station. The booming growth in population and industry during the early nineteenth century polluted the pond and turned it into a health hazard. It was drained after the cholera epidemic of 1849." So a giant pond used to cover much of the downtown area? Crazy. Image courtesy of a postcard from a private collection. This Used to Be: A saloon that served as weapon storage during the Civil War Now It's: Big Daddy's Bar and Grill Location: Soulard The book taught us that Soulard's party HQ actually has an important history. "The site of the 120-year-old building that dominates the corner of 10th and Sidney Streets had historic significance long before the St. Louis Brewing Association constructed the three-story brewery and saloon, now Big Daddy's Bar and Grill. When the Civil War was tearing the nation apart in the spring of 1961, Home Guard volunteers stashed up to twelve hundred muskets at that corner to defend the United States of America." "The St. Louis Brewing Association constructed the Big Daddy's building as a brewery and saloon in 1897." Image courtesy of Emma Prince. This Used to Be: Mertz Cabin Now It's: Maryville University land Location: Town & Country, MO Conway Road is one of the coolest roads in St. Louis, and Harris digs into its history. "In 1961, the Religious of the Sacred Heart purchased the acreage between Conway Road and Interstate 40 for the new West County Campus of Maryville College. The college told the southern border it ifs property facing highway 40, including a log farmhouse built by nineteenth-century settlers Ludwig and Katherine Mertz, for development as the [Maryville Center] corporate park. The log home stood on the site while the office buildings of the corporate park rose above it." "The Ludwig and Katerine Mertz log house in its original setting on the Maryville campus. The original chinking between the logs is still visible on the end wall." Image courtesy of the St. Louis County Parks Department. This Used to Be: Strassberger's Conservatory of Music Now It's: Strassberger Apartments Location: South City, St. Louis South Grand is full of bars and restaurants now, but it used to be much fancier. "In 1904 Clement Strassberger chose Otto Wilhelmi, a prominet South City German American architect, to design his new conservatory building on South Grand Boulevard. Strassberger, a German immigrant himself, had begun his musical conservatories in the heart of the German community of North St. Louis in 1886. At the turn of the century, he expanded his music classes to serve the south side German community." "This postcard of the Strassberger Conservatory dates to the beginning of the twentieth century when Grand Boulevard was the cultural spine of South City." Image courtesy of a private collection. This Used to Be: a home, a boarding house and base for the Church of Scientology Now It's: SLU's Office of Admissions Location: Midtown "In 1988, Saint Louis University -- which has incorporated recycled mid-century modern office buildings, convents, and Victorian-era residences into the institution's Midtown campus -- aquired the mansion. The university renovated the Lindell Boulevard mansion as Saint Louis University's spectacular Office of Admissions." "The stonework of the mansion at 3730 Lindell Boulevard is a testament to the wealth of its builder, English immigrant and Businessman Alexander Euston." Image courtesy of Brian Kolde. This Used to Be: a trough to water horses Now It's: a water fountain Location: the Ivory Triangle "The streets meet at angles forming Wedge-shaped blocks in the Ivory Triangle, the historic German area of South City's Carondelet Neighborhood. The focal point is a triangular block framed by Ivory Avenue, Virginia Avenue, and Schirmer Street that serves as a commemorative park. It includes a flagpole and a bust of neighborhood leader Albert 'Red' Villa. The son of Italian immigrants, Villa served as alderman for the Carondelet neighborhood from 1953 to 1990. During the late nineteenth century, this iron pool served as a trough to water horses." "The water fountain in Carondelet's Ivory Triangle." Image courtesy of Emma Prince.
Click to View 20 slides


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Take That, St. Louis Haters: the Gateway Arch Is America's Safest National Park

By Sarah Fenske

Gateway Arch at night

Trans Francis Howell Students Say Proposal Would Make Bathrooms Worse

By Monica Obradovic

Students protest the policy under consideration by the Francis Howell School Board at a board meeting on November 16.

Now the Loop Trolley Is Getting a Documentary

By Monica Obradovic

Trolley documentary

St. Charles Effort to Tell Latino Immigrants to Stay Away Fails

By Sarah Fenske

Statue of Liberty.

Also in News

The Gentle Barn Invites You to Cuddle a Turkey This Thanksgiving

By Sarah Fenske

The Gentle Barn Invites You to Cuddle a Turkey This Thanksgiving

Bill Eigel Blasts Gov. Parson for — Gasp! — Urging Niceness

By Sarah Fenske

Bill Eigel wants to take a flamethrower to all that "disagree better" crap from the National Governors Association.

Fair Housing Noncompliance Costs Missouri $500K Every Year

By Evy Lewis

Missouri legislators have failed to make the changes would make state law compliant with the federal Fair Housing Act.

City SC’s Inaugural Season Ends in a 2-1 Defeat to Sporting Kansas City

By Julian Trejo

St. Louis beat Kansas City in the regular season, but saw a different outcome in the post-season.
More

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us