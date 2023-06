Where to Get Free Emergency Contraception in St. Louis

JAIME LEES You can now get emergency contraception for free in the mail or pick it up at one of three permanent health centers.

There is a weight limit on the single 1.5 mg Levonorgestrel Tablet. It’s likely to have reduced efficiency if you are overweight or obese. If you have any questions about that, call your doctor or Planned Parenthood for advice.

Levonorgestrel is not an abortion pill. This pill mostly works by simply stopping you from releasing an egg and preventing fertilization. It does not induce miscarriage or end a pregnancy.

If you find yourself in need of emergency contraception in the St. Louis area, you have a few options at your disposal.You can buy some at your local pharmacy for $40 - $50, you can get some for free or low-cost at Planned Parenthood locations or you can ask your doctor and your insurance might pay for it.But now there's another option for emergency contraception if you want to get it for free or without an appointment. Missouri Family Health Council and the St. Louis County Department of Health have stepped up to help get free emergency contraceptive kits to you in person and in the mail.“In March, I signed an executive order committing St. Louis County to the reproductive and sexual health services it currently provides while working to expand services in an equitable way to address health and racial disparities,” County Executive Dr. Sam Page said. “Making emergency contraception free and accessible is a responsible public health decision. Thank you to the Missouri Family Health Council for making this possible.”You can get two doses of the Levonorgestrel tablet at three permanent health centers in St. Louis County during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). They are fully free to anybody who asks and zero information will be collected from recipients who stop by to pick them up. Not your name, not your address, nothing.Here are the names and locations of those health centers:6121 North Hanley RoadBerkeley, MO 63134314-615-05004000 Jennings Station RoadJennings, MO 63121314-615-97004580 South Lindbergh BoulevardSunset Hills, MO 63127314-615-0400If you don’t want to have to make a mad dash to a health center early one Monday morning, you can also order an emergency contraceptive kit to keep in your medicine cabinet just in case. It’s actually a good idea to have it on hand ready to go because the sooner you take the medicine after an incident, the more likely it is to work.You can order your kit online through mfhc.org/ec . We ordered one, and it took less than a week to be delivered, and it arrived in a plain white bubble mailer with no indication of what was inside.The kit includes more than just two doses of Levonorgestrel. Our package also included a selection of condoms, lube, a female condom, a dental dam and literature about different types of birth control.A couple of things to note:Visit mfhc.org/ec to order your own emergency contraception kit or to get more information.