  1. News
  2. St. Louis Metro News
  1. News
  2. St. Louis Metro News
St. Louis Wing Week Returns April 8-15, 2024

Wrong-Way Driver Busted in Downtown St. Louis Is 8 Years Old

And mom was passed out in the backseat

By
Apr 16, 2024 at 11:10 am
Latonya Mayes-Gale, 28, now faces charges of child endangering.
Latonya Mayes-Gale, 28, now faces charges of child endangering. COURTESY CITY JUSTICE CENTER
Share on Nextdoor

An East St. Louis woman is in custody after her eight-year-old was stopped by police driving the wrong way in downtown St. Louis, with his mom passed out in the backseat.

Police say that Latonya Mayes-Gale, 28, was driving with her child in the car yesterday, but at some point told her young child to take the wheel.

When police stopped the vehicle near 4th and Walnut streets, Mayes-Gale was unconscious in the backseat. Another child, only 3 years old, was also in the vehicle, but not in a car seat.

Mayes-Gale was hit with two charges of endangering the welfare of a child, both felonies.

She has a bond hearing today at noon.

UPDATE: At a hearing this afternoon, Judge Heather Hays allowed Mayes-Gale to go free on bond, with the condition that she remain under house arrest and refrain from leaving her home, even for work. She is also prohibited from possessing guns and drugs or driving.

Mayes-Gale's attorney at the bond hearing, Steven Kratky, mentioned that besides taking care of two children, she works as a home health aide and provides care for an elderly homebound grandparent. Kratky argued that while the state alleged substance abuse as a factor in the incident, he believed the underlying issues revolved more around mental health and stress.

Kratky described Mayes-Gale as "no danger to the community" and the events leading to her arrest as "exceedingly unusual."

As a condition of her bond, Mayes-Gale must refrain from any contact with her children, who are currently residing with their father.

Slideshow

The 21 Types of St. Louis Drivers

The Party PeopleThey’re twerking on the roof of the vehicle even while the driver’s going 65 on the highway — and yeah, that’s dangerous as hell, but this is St. Louis. These mean streets are going to get you one way or another. Sometimes people look around and think Why not go die while dancing?
The Guy Who Had No Idea KIAs Were Easy to Steal Back in 2019Give your sympathy to these poor drivers who are stuck with one of the most easily stolen cars in modern history. No wonder they drive around with an anti-theft device in their front seat and a chip on their shoulder. Worst of all, they still have two years left on their loan. The Joy FM EnthusiastYes, this bumper sticker is the No. 1 sign of bad driving in St. Louis. Why? Repeated observation. We don’t make the rules. But get stuck behind a car with a Joy FM bumper sticker and you’ll quickly learn why cars like this are one of St. Louis’ great in-jokes. The Gravois NASCAR DriverThey know they don’t need to go all the way to Daytona to get in on some hot race car action. They just hop in the whip and roll on over to Gravois Avenue where two lanes (and the ability to ignore red lights) is all they need to try to make everyone think they have a big penis. (Spoiler alert: The opposite happens.) The Golf Cart BroThey're the life of the party, tooling around town in a golf cart that won’t go above 25 mph and tossing back brewskis all the way. The fact is: They're not driving that golf cart by choice. They just can’t get an actual car insured after all those DUIs. The Suburban Kid Looking to ScoreThey’re driving their Dad’s SUV and are determined to get in and out of the dangerous city so fast, they’re knocking over traffic-calming devices and pedestrians like bowling pins. (They’re also probably high.) Give these drivers plenty of room. The JeffCo VisitorThey’re complaining about crime in the city while driving to a Cardinals game with a gun in the back of their truck. Hey, guess what? That gun is gonna get stolen.
Click to View 21 slides
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Riverfront Times
Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Subscribe to our Newsletter

As Cardinals Plan to Seek More Public Money for Busch Stadium, Experts Balk

By Eric Berger

Busch Stadium cost $400 million, but one expert disputes the team’s contention that they paid for 90 percent of it.

Here’s How St. Louis’ New Liquor License Process Will Work

By Kallie Cox

Mayor Tishaura Jones signed Board Bill 60, which would streamline the liquor license application process, earlier this week. Restaurants like Stew's Food & Liquor, above, could benefit.

Man Who Threatened St. Louis Judge Can Be Released on Bond

By Ryan Krull

Erick Buntyn was charged with a felony for threatening a St. Louis Circuit Court judge.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe