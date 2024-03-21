  1. News
'Ya'll Gonna See Me on the News': Berkeley Mom Charged for Threats to School

Tamika Stewart faces felony charges for threatening her child's elementary school and its vice principal

By
Mar 21, 2024 at 9:10 am
Tamika Stewart allegedly threatened to kill "whoever in my motherfucking way" at Berkeley Elementary School.
Tamika Stewart allegedly threatened to kill "whoever in my motherfucking way" at Berkeley Elementary School. SCREENSHOT VIA GOOGLE EARTH
A north St. Louis County mom who recorded a profanity-laced Facebook Live video threatening to "fuck up" the vice principal of Berkeley Elementary School now faces a felony charge.

While streaming on Facebook Live, Tamika Stewart, 34, allegedly said, "I'm coming straight into that motherfucking school and I'm tearing that bitch up. Ya'll gonna see me on the news. Woman kill police. Woman kill...whoever. Whoever in my motherfucking way. You don't want me to do that. I swear to God, if I come back up to that school, ain't nobody coming out of that motherfucker. Ain't nobody coming out of that school if I come up there."

Stewart also threatened to "fuck the principal up ... assistant principal ... whoever the fuck he is. I'm going to fuck him up."

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says his office has charged Stewart with Terrorist Threat 1st Degree, a class-D felony, and Harassment 1st Degree, a class-E felony. Court records show a warrant has been issued for her arrest and the judge has ordered her to be held without bond.

According to a probable cause statement from the Berkeley Police, Stewart was called to Berkeley Elementary School on March 14 to pick up her child. When she arrived, a vice principal was restraining the child. Stewart saw that her child was having trouble breathing and decided to take him to the hospital, where she live-streamed the threatening video.

Last fall, a mom in Hazelwood was charged after coming to her daughter's school and attacking a substitute teacher. Jasmine Chamberlain allegedly punched the teacher and then dragged her down to the ground where she punched her again, slammed her head into the ground and bit her breast.

Court records show the charges against Chamberlain are still pending in St. Louis County Circuit Court.


Sarah Fenske
Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
