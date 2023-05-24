Coming Soon: A Sizzling Summer of Arts in St. Louis

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL Check out a free Shakespeare show in Forest Park starting May 31.

No matter your theatrical preference, St. Louis is your spot for arts entertainment all summer long. There's Circus Flora returning to the Big Top in Grand Center with its humane, family friendly one-ring circus; the Midnight Company continuing its exploration of narrative cabaret shows at the Blue Strawberry; Tesseract Theatre Company hosting a new play festival and a production ofKinky Boots featuring Tiélere Cheatem, and New Jewish Theatre closing out its season with Gloria: A Life featuring Kristen De Broux as the iconic feminist Gloria Steinem.



If you think that's a lot of theater, you're not wrong, and that's not even the entire list. In recognition of how much art is out there, we've picked a few summer favorites to dig into a little deeper.

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

There's nothing quite like enjoying Shakespeare under the stars, and the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival (6604 Fine Arts Drive, 314-531-9800, stlshakes.org) is pulling out all the stops for its production of Twelfth Night, one of Shakespeare's greatest comedies, which will run May 31 through June 25. The fast-moving, delightfully funny play, directed by Lisa Portes, features something for everyone — disguises, mistaken identities, comic pratfalls and, naturally, an enticing if occasionally misdirected love story.

Show up early to reserve your spot on the lawn in Shakespeare Glen and then explore the Saint Louis Art Museum or Missouri History Museum or take a walk before the show. If you don't feel like packing a picnic, the festival offers a variety of food and beverage options.

The production is family and kid friendly, and Producing Artistic Director Tom Ridgely adds that the music is really special this year. "There's a live local Latin band onstage, Clave Sol. And David Molina's adding incredible beats and textures. Esteban Cruz who plays Feste is like the sonero — a lead singer — and he's an unbelievable performer. I'm telling you," Ridgley says. "Shakespeare has never sounded so cool."

The Muny in Forest Park

The Municipal Opera Theater of St. Louis, known as The Muny(1 Theatre Drive, 314-361-1900, muny.org) presents its 105th season. This year there's a mix of favorite stories, including Beauty and the Beast,West Side Story, Little Shop of Horrors and Sister Act. There are also Muny premiers of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Chess and the perennial pop-culture favorite Rent.

STAGES St. Louis

The creative team at STAGES St. Louis(210 East Monroe Avenue, Kirkwood; 314-821-2407, stagesstlouis.org) is mixing things up, and fans of comedy and suspense are going to love this season's twist. In addition to the popular and well-received musicals Aida and Million Dollar Quartet, the company is producing the stage version of the family friendly hit 1985 movie Clue as the middle show this season, which runs from June 2 through October 8.

If you want to make a day of your trip to Kirkwood, plan a visit to walk through the award-winning Laumeier Sculpture Park just a couple miles away; pick up some fresh produce from the Kirkwood Farmers' Market or stroll over to Andy's Frozen Custard for a post-show treat.

Opera Theatre St. Louis and Union Avenue Opera

If you're in the mood for expansive scores and octave-spanning arias, St. Louis is still the place to be, with two professional opera companies taking the stage this summer.

Pack a picnic or order a boxed dinner, and arrive early on opening night to enjoy the preshow festivities at Opera Theatre of St. Louis (130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves; 314-961-0644, experienceopera.org), then head inside the Loretto-Hilton for gorgeous interpretations of Scott Joplin's Treemonisha, Tosca, Così fan tutte and Susannah in performance from May 20 through June 25. You may also want to mark June 20 on your calendar for the company's Center Stage concert.

Union Avenue Opera (733 North Union Boulevard, 314-361-2881, unionavenueopera.org) presents three compelling operas during its season, which runs Friday and Saturday from July 7 through August 26. One of St. Louis' favorite divas, Christina Brewer, is featured in the season opener Turn of the Screw, followed by Donizetti's Don Pasquale and the moving Ragtime.

St. Lou Fringe Festival

As the summer winds down, the 12th annualSt. Lou Fringe Festival (Grand Center, stlfringe.org) heats up from August 14 to 20. Executive Director Matthew Kerns notes, "For the 12th year in a row, our St. Louis independent arts community has come out in force with amazing stories to tell! STLFringe Fest '23 features theater, solo performance, musical theater, opera, music, poetry, puppetry, dance, burlesque, belly dancing, and even a witch reading tarot cards."

The lineup includes a reprise of The Oreo Complex, last year's festival-winning piece by Lillian C. Brown and the family friendly headline show Bare: A Pop Opera, which is a coming-of-age story presented by Gateway Center for the Performing Arts. In between shows, you can pop into one of the many bars and restaurants in Grand Center, plus the Pulitzer and Contemporary museums are just around the corner. Travel a bit further east and check out Citygarden, the unique sculpture park in the center of downtown, or take a quick trip to the top of the Arch for an unforgettable view. —Tina Farmer