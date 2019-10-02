Food & Drink

Best Place for Day Drinking 

Form Skybar

Form Skybar

705 Olive Street, 314-241-4300

There are plenty of worse backdrops for drinking in St. Louis than the downtown skyline, and at Form Skybar, the Old Courthouse and all her neighbors are available to gaze in full panoramic. The rooftop restaurant and bar opened inside Hotel Saint Louis in March and is named for famous architect Louis Sullivan and his philosophy that form follows function. Personally, we follow the philosophy that sweeping skyline views are best appreciated before sunset, so we prefer to stop in Form early. (Also, doesn't day drinking just feel more deserved when it's happening in classy digs?) Classic and signature cocktails are all priced at $12 a pop, and a selection of wine, beer and non-alcoholic cocktails are also offered.

