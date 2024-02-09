16 Places to Watch Super Bowl LVIII in St. Louis This Weekend

You want to see the Chiefs win, right?

By on Fri, Feb 9, 2024 at 4:18 pm

click to enlarge Duke's would be a damn good spot to watch the big game. - COURTESY OF DUKE'S
COURTESY OF DUKE'S
Duke's would be a damn good spot to watch the big game.

This Sunday, February 11, is the biggest day on any football fan’s calendar — Super Bowl LVIII.

The Kansas City Chiefs (who are definitely going to win) will take on the San Francisco 49ers at 5:30 p.m. Central Time at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

So whether you’re tuning in for the game or the funny commercials, the Puppy Bowl or the long-awaited Usher halftime show, St. Louis has plenty of great bars (and one movie theater) with all the football staples — a big screen, pizza, wings and lots of beer. 

Sunday Funday Watch Party
From noon to 11 p.m. on February 11, join Hotel St. Louis (705 Olive Street) for its first Sunday Funday Watch Party in the Form Skybar. Kick back, relax and enjoy an exciting day filled with football on the big screens, a tailgate buffet (available one hour before the game starts and during halftime) and some games. Tickets ($10) can be purchased on Eventbrite.

All-Inclusive Super Bowl Watch Party at Big Daddy’s
It’s game day at Big Daddy’s (1000 Sidney Street) starting at 5 p.m.! Their $30 all-inclusive game day package includes beer, seltzers, wells, wine and call drinks, and goes from game start time till the end of the fourth quarter. They will also have their full kitchen menu available for food purchases.

Bud Light Super Bowl LVIII Watch Party at Ballpark Village
Ballpark Village (601 Clark Avenue) is ready for the biggest showdown in football. Starting at 3 p.m., catch all of the action on the biggest screen in St. Louis including pre-game, commercials, halftime and more with DJ entertainment by Arty J. Tickets start at $10 with all-inclusive upgrades available.

Duke’s in Soulard
It’s Chiefs Kingdom at Duke’s (2001 Menard Street) this Sunday, February 11. Bring the whole crew and enjoy big-screen high-definition TVs, drinks and food with plenty of room at the sports bar, patio bar and the upstairs bar.

Westport Social
Westport Social (910 West Port Plaza, Maryland Heights) is hosting a watch party where guests can play bocce ball and ping pong, enjoy food and drinks, and, of course, watch the big game.

The Wheelhouse
It’s football Sunday at Wheelhouse (1000 Spruce Street)! Starting early, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., sip on bottomless mimosas, draft beer and espresso martini cold brews with a full brunch menu. Then from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. enjoy bottomless domestic beer and beer punch. Wear your favorite team’s gear for $5 off bottomless drinks and RSVP and play football bingo for a chance to win your tab and more. Reserve your table on SpotOn’s website.

Tin Roof
Experience this year’s big game at Tin Roof (1000 Clark Avenue), where you can watch one of their 28 TVs or three projectors while drinking a bucket of domestic beer for $15. There will also be food and drink specials along with games and giveaways.

Start Bar
Party with Start Bar (1000 Spruce Street) before, during and after the big game with arcade games, boozy slushies, beer and pizza.

click to enlarge The well-lit bar includes seesaws.
ROSALIND EARLY
You could ride a seesaw at half-time!

Armory
It’s Sunday Funday at the Armory (3660 Market Street)! Kick off the day with their Post Mardi Pardi featuring brunch, bottomless mimosas and music by DJ Peezy. Then stay to watch the Chiefs vs. 49ers on the big screen with full audio, including commercials and halftime show. Reserve your party package now at [email protected].

Let It Burn: Usher Themed Super Bowl Party
If you like some cannabis with your football, join the Cola Private Lounge (2834 Cherokee Street) for its Usher-themed Super Bowl Party. Enjoy dinner from STL Space Treats keeping and don't miss the Usher-look alike contest.

The Famous Bar Football Party
Starting at 3 p.m., the RFT’s 2023 pick for the best bar in St. Louis, the Famous Bar (5213 Chippewa Street), will be hosting a party with complimentary chili and Chicago-style dogs available at half time.

Pepper’s Bar and Grill
At 5:30 p.m., Pepper’s Bar and Grill (5452 Gravois Avenue) will be offering specials such as $20 bucket and 10 wings, $30 bucket large one-topping pizza and six wings, and $4 speciality shots with the chance to win Cardinals tickets and Corona coolers.

24:1 Cinema
Not feeling a bar? 24:1 Cinema (6755 Page Avenue, Pagedale) has you covered. For $5, cheer on your favorite team on one of 24:1 Cinema’s big screens and receive a free small popcorn. For $20 a plate there will be all-you-can-eat food available and individual soft drinks and alcoholic beverages for purchase. Doors will open at 4 p.m. Tickets are available on Ticket Tailor’s website.

Babylon Bar & Grill
Babylon Bar & Grill (4744 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters) will be hosting a watch party with big screen TVs and mouth-watering food specials.

Twisted Ranch
At 5 p.m., join Twisted Ranch (14 Maryland Plaza) for its watch party and enjoy drink and food specials all game long! Both their bars and the lounge will be available (dining room will be closed).

Second Annual Halftime Super Bowl Watch Party
Halftime Pub & Grill (2129 Parkway Drive, St. Peters) is hosting its second annual Halftime Super Bowl Watch Party starting at 11 a.m. There will be fun games, cold beer and food including all-you-can-eat pizza, wings and toasted ravioli buffet for $15. RSVP by calling or texting (636) 441-4496.

Tags:

Meet Forest the Orangutan, the Cutest New Resident of the Saint Louis Zoo

By Paula Tredway

Rubih gave birth to her baby boy Forest on December 22, 2023.

Amiri Baraka’s Dutchman Plays a Daring Game of Truth and Consequences

By Tina Farmer

Eileen Engel and Cameron Jamarr move deftly through the play's intense themes as Lula and Clay.

St. Louis Will Get 28 New Murals From Local Artists This Summer

By Paula Tredway

José Luis Vargas's mural "I am not a rumor" (left), 2022 UMSL Mural Class's "Mutual Dreaming" (middle), and Simiya Sudduth's "From Infinity to Infinity" (right).

Stray Dog's The Mousetrap Delivers Murder and Intrigue — and Plenty of Fun

By Tina Farmer

Matt Anderson, Shannon Campbell, and Drew Mizell in The Mousetrap at Stray Dog Theatre.

