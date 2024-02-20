314 Day Will Be Bigger Than Ever in St. Louis in 2024

They’re even lighting up the planetarium

By on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge Winterfest, New Year's Eve
Courtesy of Gateway Arch Park Foundation
It's gonna be like that.

314 Day — Thursday, March 14 — is right around the corner and St. Louis is ready.

Eager to be in the spotlight, St. Louis is kicking things off earlier with festivities beginning on Saturday, March 9 with an array of exciting events, celebrations and special deals highlighting local makers, musicians, artists, businesses, organizations and neighborhoods that are proudly #STLMade. 

The many events include a 314 Day Small Business Expo at the Armory (3660 Market Street) as well deals from a variety of local shops and restaurants. (Your company is invited to add yours at thestl.com/314day). They’re even lighting up the planetarium with a 314 Day illumination. That will be visible from March 13-14.

With the hopes of bringing St. Louis together and showcasing the positive things happening in the city, Terrell “Young Dip” Evans and Tatum Polk created 314 Day back in 2006. The now region-wide holiday is increasingly a big deal, celebrated by individuals, organizations and businesses throughout St. Louis’ neighborhoods.

“314 Day continues to grow bigger and better every year — beyond anything we could have ever imagined — uniting people from all walks of life to celebrate and bring positivity to our community,” Polk said in a statement. 

click to enlarge St. Louis native Marley Billie D won the 314 Day Design Contests and will have her design featured on t-shirts, stickers and bags in honor of 314 Day. - Artwork by Marley Billie D
Artwork by Marley Billie D
St. Louis native Marley Billie D won the 314 Day Design Contests and will have her design featured on t-shirts, stickers and bags in honor of 314 Day.

This year, the 314 Day Foundation, in partnership with the STLMade movement, launched its inaugural 314 Day Design Contest where artists across the region could submit samples of their work for consideration to create the 314 Day 2024 design. St. Louis native Marley Billie D won with a piece of art inspired by her love of St. Louis that will be shown across t-shirts, stickers and bags in honor of 314 Day, all of which will be available for purchase at local retail stores such as STL-Style. 

The 314 Day Foundation also partnered with Jewels, Inc., a national mentoring organization, to launch the inaugural 314 Day Youth & Women’s division. The St. Louis Development Corporation and the Mayor’s Youth Cabinet, in collaboration with Harris-Stowe State University, will be hosting youth-led initiatives including a celebration for teens run by teens that highlights the St. Louis youth entrepreneurs as well as expert speakers talking to topics like financial literacy, gun violence/mental health and paying for college. #SheCan Connect, a professional women’s network, is also collaborating with the 314 Day Foundation to celebrate St. Louis women executives and entrepreneurs who have made history. 

“We encourage people across the St. Louis region to join the celebration in whatever way speaks to them, whether it’s hosting or attending one of the exciting events, visiting one of our world-class attractions or institutions, supporting their favorite local business or restaurant, or simply sharing local pride on social media to let everyone know why St. Louis is a great place to start up, stand out, and stay,” said Tony Wyche, spokesman for Greater St. Louis, Inc., in a statement. 

To view a complete list of events, celebrations, and special deals from local businesses, visit the STL’s website.

