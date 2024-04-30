A Fearless The Inheritance Part 1 Captivates at Tesseract Theatre

Epic tales span generations, connecting historic events to contemporary perspectives and building a bridge of understanding. Such is the case with The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez. The play in two parts features gay men reconciling their lives and history — what was lost and gained — in the post AIDS-crisis era. Tesseract Theatre Company shows its fearless approach to storytelling with the St. Louis premiere of this riveting drama, thoughtfully and expertly directed by Stephen Peirick.

Part 1 opens during a writers group meeting. While most are furiously writing, editing and rewriting, one young man sits reading a book. He explains to Morgan, the group’s apparent coach and mentor, that while he knows the story he wants to tell, he’s stuck with how and where to start. With a few prompting questions, the man begins to construct a narrative arc, and we are conveyed into the lives of Eric Glass, a steady soul who does not see his own worth; his long-time boyfriend Toby Darling, a mercurial, ambitious writer with a penchant for alcohol and fabrication; and their friends. The friends are all gay men, varying in age from Walter and Henry in their late 50s or early 60s, to the very young Adam and Leo, in their late teens to early 20s. Part 1 includes the group’s personal and social history as well as conflict and unexpected change.

Tyson Cole captivates with an understated yet commanding presence as the struggling writer as well as the much desired Adam and Leo. Each of his characters are distinct, yet there’s a thread of similarity and connection that keeps us invested in their stories. Chris Kernan infuses Eric Glass with a nurturing sensibility that’s quite sympathetic. He’s tender and vulnerable, yet he radiates inner strength, intelligence and genuine warmth. Gabriel Paul’s Toby Darling is insecurity wrapped in a blanket of false bravado and self-destructive behaviors. These are finely tuned performances that capture layers of complexity, creating authentic, imperfectly lovable humans.

Alex C. Moore and John Hey, as Morgan/Walter and Henry, lived through the AIDS crisis, “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and a myriad of anti-gay laws and social conventions the younger men benefit from, yet they remain open, caring and involved. Stephen Henley, Donald Kidd, Kevin O’Brien, Jacob Schmidt, Sean Seifert, Nic Tayborn and Kelvin Urday capably complete the cast in Part 1. Seifert and Schmidt portray young Henry and Walter in lovingly silent reflection and all the performers are wholly believable. The sense of normalcy — day-to-day concerns of finding and committing to love, holding a job, building a family, facing crisis and longing for contentment — is, in fact, part of the beauty of a story that resonates deeply.

The characters and situations are enhanced by an effectively minimalist set design by Peirick and excellent sound and lighting design by Jacob Baxley and Tony Anselmo. Expressions of sexuality are thoughtfully choreographed, more dance than graphic representation (though there is brief nudity and detailed descriptions), keeping the focus on character and story development. Tesseract’s production draws you in, ensuring you want more of the story in anticipation ofPart 2, which opens this Thursday.

Some stories simply take more time to do justice to the theme and characters. The Inheritance is one of those stories and perhaps the most moving and riveting production I’ve seen this year. Audiences will be remiss if they don’t grab some tissues and make plans to see both parts.

The Inheritance Part 1 is written by Matthew Lopez and directed by Stephen Peirick. It is presented by Tesseract Theatre Company at the Marcelle (3310 Samuel Shepard Drive) through Saturday, May 4. Showtimes vary. Tickets are $25 or $40 for both parts at tesseracttheatre.com. Part 2 opens Thursday, May 2.



