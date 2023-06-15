A Guide to Juneteenth Celebrations Across St. Louis

June 15 - Juneteenth Keynote Lecture: From New Orleans to Galveston to St. Louis and Beyond
The Missouri History Museum(5700 Lindell Boulevard, 314-746-4599) is devoting this Thursday Night at the Museum to Juneteenth, with a keynote lecture from Vanessa Moreland-Slaughter and Jim Vincent from the St. Louis African American History and Genealogy Society, to tell the tale of a family migration from Texas to Missouri that spans nine generations. Geoff Ward, African and African American studies professor at Washington University, will give a presentation about the history and meaning of Juneteenth, and the evening will conclude with a performance from the Community Gospel Choir of St. Louis. Happy hour starts at 5:30 p.m. and the lecture starts at 6:30 p.m. The event is free.
June 17 - Juneteenth in The Greater Ville
Sabayet in the Ville will again host its 17th Annual Juneteenth party on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 4000 Maffitt Avenue. Nana Kofi, owner of Sabayet, created the event after the Annie Malone parade moved downtown and left the Ville. Now, he hosts one of St. Louis' longest-running Juneteenth celebrations. The event is very family friendly (kids eat free) and includes pony rides, arts and crafts, and storytellers from the Saint Louis Art Museum.
June 17 - Juneteenth Community Ride
Celebrate Black artists at Trailnet's Juneteenth Community Ride. The all-paces bike ride will include live music as Missouri Historical Society’s historians and storytellers share city history.
Riders should meet at Tandy Community Center (4206 Kennerly Avenue). Check-in starts at 9 a.m. The ride starts at 10 a.m. It is expected to last three hours. Registration is free, but donations can be made at checkout.
June 17 - Bellefontaine Neighbors Juneteenth Festival
Bellefontaine Neighbors will be hosting a party to celebrate Juneteenth on June 17 at the Bellefontaine Recreation Center (9669 Bellefontaine Road). The event will include a trivia contest, bounce house and talent show. Admission is free.
June 17 - Juneteenth in Grand Center
The Contemporary Art Museum, Pulitzer Arts Foundation, Grand Center Inc. and Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries are celebrating Juneteenth in Grand Center. The event will include art activities at the Contemporary Art Museum (3750 Washington Avenue), free fruit and water station at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation (3716 Washington Avenue), a puppet show at the Sheldon (3648 Washington Avenue) presented by the National Blues Museum, a bubble van on Spring Avenue, and the St. Louis Kettle Corn Truck on Washington Avenue. The event is Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
June 17 - Ferguson Juneteenth Celebration
From 1 to 6 p.m. at Plaza 501 (501 South Florissant Road), you can celebrate Juneteenth in Ferguson. The event will include a new business ribbon cutting, art fair, and a family fun zone with inflatables, face painters and balloon twisters. There will also be a Trailblazer Awards presentation and a performance from the Coleman Hughes Project. The event is free.
June 17 - EyeSeeMe Bookstore 8th Year Anniversary & Juneteenth Celebration
To celebrate Juneteenth, EyeSeeMe Bookstore (6951 Olive Boulevard) is hosting a day of music, community info tables, pony rides and refreshments. The shindig is from noon to 3 p.m. and also celebrates the anniversary of the store opening in 2015. The bookstore tries to fight racism by offering diverse children's books where all children can see themselves represented.
June 17 - Juneteenth Fitness Fest
Join Move by BJC for a variety of free fitness classes starting with the 8:15 a.m. course RPM and continuing through to the 12:15 p.m. course BodyBalance. In the middle are spin and Zumba courses. Work up a sweat and feel good at Move by BJC (4220 Duncan Avenue).
June 17 - 2023 Juneteenth Caribbean Heritage Festival
Africans Rising Together is hosting its third annual Juneteenth Caribbean Heritage Festival. The event includes a commemorative walk, a keynote address from Judge David Mason, a Children's Village, noonday prayer and health screenings. Plus, a live DJ will play music throughout the day, and there will be gospel choirs, African drummers and dancers and dramatic presentations. The walk kicks off the event at 8 a.m. and the event lasts till 7 p.m. at Forest Park's Cricket Field (5595 Grand Drive). Tickets are $18.65.
June 17 - BLK Family Reunion
The fam is coming together on North Compton Avenue at the BLK Family Reunion. Harris-Stowe State University (3026 Laclede Avenue) is hosting the BLK Family Reunion over Juneteenth weekend, and it will feature live music from Dirty Muggs, DJ Reminise, and DJ Charlie Chan Soprano. The event is free and runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. RSVP here.
June 18 - Wellston Juneteenth Block Party
Head down to the St. Vincent Greenway Trailhead in Trojan Park (6154 Etzel Avenue) to party at the Wellston Juneteenth Block Party from 4 to 8 p.m. The event is hosted by the Wellston Community Coalition and will include performances from Mookie Tolliver, Stephanie Songbird and Just in Time. The event is free.
June 19 - Black Woodstock Festival
Celebrate Juneteenth at the Illinois Black Woodstock Festival, where there will be live music, food and family fun, organizers promise. The event is from 3 to 8 p.m. at 8225 State Street, East St. Louis, Illinois.
June 19 - Juneteenth at the Garden
Learn about how African Americans have advanced botanical science at the Missouri Botanical Garden's (4344 Shaw Boulevard) Juneteenth event. The event will also include opportunities for nature journaling and meditation as well as a special cooking demonstration from Chef Lavinia McCoy of Gourmet Soul. The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is included with garden admission.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed