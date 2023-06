A Guide to Juneteenth Celebrations Across St. Louis

click to enlarge Dmitri Jackson The Juneteenth Celebration on the Delmar Loop kicked off St. Louis' Juneteenth festivities this year on June 10.

Each year, more celebrations crop up around Juneteenth, which celebrates when Gordon Granger, a Union general, told the enslaved African-Americans of Galveston, Texas, that they were free on June 19, 1865. This was about two months after the Civil War ended. The holiday now has come to encapsulate Black liberation and is a federal holiday.Theis devoting this Thursday Night at the Museum to Juneteenth, with a keynote lecture from Vanessa Moreland-Slaughter and Jim Vincent from the St. Louis African American History and Genealogy Society, to tell the tale of a family migration from Texas to Missouri that spans nine generations. Geoff Ward, African and African American studies professor at Washington University, will give a presentation about the history and meaning of Juneteenth, and the evening will conclude with a performance from the Community Gospel Choir of St. Louis. Happy hour starts at 5:30 p.m. and the lecture starts at 6:30 p.m. The event is free. Sabayet in the Ville will again host its 17th Annual Juneteenth party on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 4000 Maffitt Avenue. Nana Kofi, owner of Sabayet, created the event after the Annie Malone parade moved downtown and left the Ville. Now, he hosts one of St. Louis' longest-running Juneteenth celebrations. The event is very family friendly (kids eat free) and includes pony rides, arts and crafts, and storytellers from the Saint Louis Art Museum.Celebrate Black artists at Trailnet's Juneteenth Community Ride. The all-paces bike ride will include live music as Missouri Historical Society’s historians and storytellers share city history.Riders should meet at. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. The ride starts at 10 a.m. It is expected to last three hours. Registration is free, but donations can be made at checkout.Bellefontaine Neighbors will be hosting a party to celebrate Juneteenth on June 17 at the. The event will include a trivia contest, bounce house and talent show. Admission is free.The Contemporary Art Museum, Pulitzer Arts Foundation, Grand Center Inc. and Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries are celebrating Juneteenth in Grand Center. The event will include art activities at the, free fruit and water station at thea puppet show at thepresented by the National Blues Museum, a bubble van on Spring Avenueand the St. Louis Kettle Corn Truck on Washington Avenue. The event is Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.From 1 to 6 p.m. at, you can celebrate Juneteenth in Ferguson. The event will include a new business ribbon cutting, art fair, and a family fun zone with inflatables, face painters and balloon twisters. There will also be a Trailblazer Awards presentation and a performance from the Coleman Hughes Project. The event is free.To celebrate Juneteenth,is hosting a day of music, community info tables, pony rides and refreshments. The shindig is from noon to 3 p.m. and also celebrates the anniversary of the store opening in 2015. The bookstore tries to fight racism by offering diverse children's books where all children can see themselves represented. Juneteenth Fitness Fest

Join Move by BJC for a variety of free fitness classes starting with the 8:15 a.m. course RPM and continuing through to the 12:15 p.m. course BodyBalance. In the middle are spin and Zumba courses. Work up a sweat and feel good at 2023 Juneteenth Caribbean Heritage Festival

Africans Rising Together is hosting its third annual Juneteenth Caribbean Heritage Festival. The event includes a commemorative walk, a keynote address from Judge David Mason, a Children's Village, noonday prayer and health screenings. Plus, a live DJ will play music throughout the day, and there will be gospel choirs, African drummers and dancers and dramatic presentations. The walk kicks off the event at 8 a.m. and the event lasts till 7 p.m. at. Tickets are $18.65.The fam is coming together on North Compton Avenue at the BLK Family Reunion.is hosting the BLK Family Reunion over Juneteenth weekend, and it will feature live music from Dirty Muggs, DJ Reminise, and DJ Charlie Chan Soprano. The event is free and runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. RSVP here Head down to the St. Vincent Greenway Trailhead into party at the Wellston Juneteenth Block Party from 4 to 8 p.m. The event is hosted by the Wellston Community Coalition and will include performances from Mookie Tolliver, Stephanie Songbird and Just in Time. The event is free.Celebrate Juneteenth at the Illinois Black Woodstock Festival, where there will be live music, food and family fun, organizers promise. The event is from 3 to 8 p.m. at 8225 State Street, East St. Louis, Illinois.Learn about how African Americans have advanced botanical science at the'sJuneteenth event. The event will also include opportunities for nature journaling and meditation as well as a special cooking demonstration from Chef Lavinia McCoy of Gourmet Soul. The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is included with garden admission.