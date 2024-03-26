All the 2024 St. Louis Theater Circle Award Honorees

The 11th annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards ceremony was held at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University on Monday.



The awards recognize locally produced, professional theater with 125 nominations in 33 categories, representing 24 St. Louis companies and 55 productions out of more than 100 eligible shows. The categories and winners are listed below, in order of presentation. The full list of nominees is available on the St. Louis Theater Circle website; see highlights from the red carpet in our gallery.



Congratulations to all the winners.

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role

(tie) Ricki Franklin, Twelfth Night, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

(tie) Christina Rios, Broadway Bound, The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role

Chuck Winning, The Birthday Party, Albion Theatre

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role

Colleen Backer, Outside Mullingar, West End Players Guild

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role

Mark Price, Clue, STAGES St. Louis

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play

Christina Watanabe, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Sound Design

Michael Costagliola, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Costume Design in a Play

Brad Musgrove, Clue, STAGES St. Louis

Outstanding Set Design in a Play

Tim Mackabee, Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role

Velma Austin, Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role

Chauncy Thomas, Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role

Lavonne Byers, The Lion in Winter, The Midnight Company

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role

Ron Himes, Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep

Outstanding New Play

One Night in the Many Deaths of Sonny Liston, by J B Heaps, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Janai Brugger, Susannah, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Outstanding Production of an Opera

Susannah, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Outstanding Musical Director

Larry D. Pry, Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Choreographer

Heather Beal, Robert Crenshaw, Vivian Watt, Eubie!, The Black Rep

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role

Jackie Burns, Beautiful:The Carole King Musical, The Muny

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role

Phil Leveling, Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical

Jesse Klug, Q Brothers Christmas Carol, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Outstanding Set Design in a Musical

Rob Lippert, Godspell, Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical

Eileen Engel and Sarah Gene Dowling, Into the Woods, Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role

De-Rance Blaylock, Caroline, or Change, Fly North Theatricals

Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role

John Riddle, Chess, The Muny

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy

Clue, STAGES St. Louis

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama

The Lehman Trilogy, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical

Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Director of a Comedy

Steve Bebout, Clue, STAGES St. Louis

Outstanding Director of a Drama

Carey Perloff, The Lehman Trilogy, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Director of a Musical

Robert Quinlan, Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Production of a Comedy

Clue, STAGES St. Louis

Outstanding Production of a Drama

Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre

