  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts Stories & Interviews
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts Stories & Interviews

All the 2024 St. Louis Theater Circle Award Honorees

Celebrating notable achievements in locally produced professional theater

By
Mar 26, 2024 at 7:59 am
Theater lovers walk the red carpet at the 2024 St. Louis Theater Circle Awards on Monday, March 25.
Theater lovers walk the red carpet at the 2024 St. Louis Theater Circle Awards on Monday, March 25. ZACHARY LINHARES
Share on Nextdoor

The 11th annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards ceremony was held at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University on Monday.

The awards recognize locally produced, professional theater with 125 nominations in 33 categories, representing 24 St. Louis companies and 55 productions out of more than 100 eligible shows. The categories and winners are listed below, in order of presentation. The full list of nominees is available on the St. Louis Theater Circle website; see highlights from the red carpet in our gallery.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role

(tie) Ricki Franklin, Twelfth Night, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

(tie) Christina Rios, Broadway Bound, The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role

Chuck Winning, The Birthday Party, Albion Theatre

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role

Colleen Backer, Outside Mullingar, West End Players Guild

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role

Mark Price, Clue, STAGES St. Louis

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play

Christina Watanabe, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Sound Design

Michael Costagliola, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Costume Design in a Play

Brad Musgrove, Clue, STAGES St. Louis

Outstanding Set Design in a Play

Tim Mackabee, Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role

Velma Austin, Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role

Chauncy Thomas, Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role

Lavonne Byers, The Lion in Winter, The Midnight Company

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role

Ron Himes, Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep

Outstanding New Play

One Night in the Many Deaths of Sonny Liston, by J B Heaps, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Janai Brugger, Susannah, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Outstanding Production of an Opera

Susannah, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Outstanding Musical Director

Larry D. Pry, Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Choreographer

Heather Beal, Robert Crenshaw, Vivian Watt, Eubie!, The Black Rep

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role

Jackie Burns, Beautiful:The Carole King Musical, The Muny

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role

Phil Leveling, Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical

Jesse Klug, Q Brothers Christmas Carol, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Outstanding Set Design in a Musical

Rob Lippert, Godspell, Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical

Eileen Engel and Sarah Gene Dowling, Into the Woods, Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role

De-Rance Blaylock, Caroline, or Change, Fly North Theatricals

Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role

John Riddle, Chess, The Muny

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy

Clue, STAGES St. Louis

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama

The Lehman Trilogy, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical

Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Director of a Comedy

Steve Bebout, Clue, STAGES St. Louis

Outstanding Director of a Drama

Carey Perloff, The Lehman Trilogy, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Director of a Musical

Robert Quinlan, Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Production of a Comedy

Clue, STAGES St. Louis

Outstanding Production of a Drama

Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre

Slideshow

The St. Louis Theater Circle Awards Brought Theater People Out to Celebrate

St. Louis Theater Circle Awards Brought Theater People Out to Celebrate
St. Louis Theater Circle Awards Brought Theater People Out to Celebrate St. Louis Theater Circle Awards Brought Theater People Out to Celebrate St. Louis Theater Circle Awards Brought Theater People Out to Celebrate St. Louis Theater Circle Awards Brought Theater People Out to Celebrate St. Louis Theater Circle Awards Brought Theater People Out to Celebrate St. Louis Theater Circle Awards Brought Theater People Out to Celebrate
Click to View 84 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Tina Farmer
Tina Farmer is a longtime critic who has spent the last decade reviewing productions for KDHX. She is also very involved with the St. Louis Theater Circle, which supports the theater community by organizing annual awards that honor the best local productions.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

New Thrift Store Ethical Bodies x the Good-ish Is for ‘Fat Bodies’

By Paula Tredway

From left, Erica Hallmann, Tricia Stoecklin, Maura Hampton and K Scott came together to create Ethical Bodies x the Good-ish — the ultimate one-stop thrift shop for bigger bodies.

New Jewish Theatre's All My Sons Shows the Play's Searing Power

By Tina Farmer

Shocking secrets give way to terrible truths in New Jewish Theatre's current production.

Spring Brings 3 New Exhibitions to the Saint Louis Art Museum

By Paula Tredway

Concealed Layers: Uncovering Expressionist Paintings is currently on view in the Caro Nichols Holmes Gallery 214 and Sherry and Gary Wolff Gallery 215 through August 4.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe