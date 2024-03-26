All the 2024 St. Louis Theater Circle Award Honorees

The 11th annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards ceremony was held at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University on Monday.
The awards recognize locally produced, professional theater with 125 nominations in 33 categories, representing 24 St. Louis companies and 55 productions out of more than 100 eligible shows. The categories and winners are listed below, in order of presentation. The full list of nominees is available on the St. Louis Theater Circle website; see highlights from the red carpet in our gallery.
Congratulations to all the winners.
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role
(tie) Ricki Franklin, Twelfth Night, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
(tie) Christina Rios, Broadway Bound, The New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role
Chuck Winning, The Birthday Party, Albion Theatre
Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role
Colleen Backer, Outside Mullingar, West End Players Guild
Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role
Mark Price, Clue, STAGES St. Louis
Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play
Christina Watanabe, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Sound Design
Michael Costagliola, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Costume Design in a Play
Brad Musgrove, Clue, STAGES St. Louis
Outstanding Set Design in a Play
Tim Mackabee, Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role
Velma Austin, Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role
Chauncy Thomas, Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep
Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role
Lavonne Byers, The Lion in Winter, The Midnight Company
Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role
Ron Himes, Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep
Outstanding New Play
One Night in the Many Deaths of Sonny Liston, by J B Heaps, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Janai Brugger, Susannah, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Outstanding Production of an Opera
Susannah, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Outstanding Musical Director
Larry D. Pry, Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Choreographer
Heather Beal, Robert Crenshaw, Vivian Watt, Eubie!, The Black Rep
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role
Jackie Burns, Beautiful:The Carole King Musical, The Muny
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role
Phil Leveling, Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical
Jesse Klug, Q Brothers Christmas Carol, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Outstanding Set Design in a Musical
Rob Lippert, Godspell, Stray Dog Theatre
Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical
Eileen Engel and Sarah Gene Dowling, Into the Woods, Stray Dog Theatre
Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role
De-Rance Blaylock, Caroline, or Change, Fly North Theatricals
Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role
John Riddle, Chess, The Muny
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy
Clue, STAGES St. Louis
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama
The Lehman Trilogy, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical
Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Director of a Comedy
Steve Bebout, Clue, STAGES St. Louis
Outstanding Director of a Drama
Carey Perloff, The Lehman Trilogy, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Director of a Musical
Robert Quinlan, Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Production of a Comedy
Clue, STAGES St. Louis
Outstanding Production of a Drama
Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep
Outstanding Production of a Musical
Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre
