New Jewish Theatre's All My Sons Shows the Play's Searing Power

Playwright Arthur Miller is considered one of the 20th century’s great American dramatists, and the pointed and heartbreakingis arguably his most profound work. Set just after the end of World War II, the drama examines culpability and the true cost of war while raising questions about our collective responsibility to each other. The New Jewish Theatre’s riveting production captures all the tension and searing pain of the story with a naturalistic approach that finds understated grace in an untenable truth.Joe and Kate Keller are parents to two sons: Chris, who returned from the war with only psychological scars, and Larry, who went missing in action three years ago and is presumed deceased. Well, by everyone except Kate, who, with every fiber in her body, holds onto the belief that Larry will walk down the street and into their yard any day now. It’s a belief that she needs to cling to in order to keep from crumbling under the weight of her husband’s secret. Joe, a man with an amiable demeanor and fixed perspective, runs a small manufacturing plant in town that provided parts for airplanes during the war — and perhaps did not always behave honorably in that work.Son Chris begrudgingly works with him; he’s also invited Larry's longtime girlfriend, Ann Deever, to stay with the family for a visit. They’ve become close and he intends to propose to her. That is, if family secrets, his mother’s insistence that Ann is waiting for Larry and the unexpected arrival of Ann's brother George don’t force them apart.The characters are believably flawed and hope unravels with each revelation — some startling, some simply and painfully real.Jayson Heil captivates as the sensitive, emotionally aware Chris. He’s seen enough of war and holds plenty of questions about his father’s culpability, but he still manages to love both of his parents and want to protect them, as long as it doesn’t ruin his chance at happiness with Ann. Kristen Joy Lintveldt is charming and acquiescing as Ann; she’s clearly in love with Chris. Kind and considerate, she gently counters the whims of those around her until she’s pushed into a corner, revealing her steely resolve and determined, if slightly desperate, nature. Heil and Lintveldt create chemistry that makes you want to cheer for them despite the circumstances.Greg Johnston is stubborn, pragmatic and committed to his version of truth as Joe Keller, making his final scene all the more startling and effective. Amy Loui is both tragic and ethereal as the tenderhearted Kate Keller; the reason for her insistence on Larry's survival is a revelatory and nuanced collapse that resonates with anguish. Joel Moses is appealingly torn as George Deever, his affection for the Keller family conflicting with his father’s truth. Joshua Mayfield and Zahria Moore give Dr. Jim Bayliss and his wife Sue authentic depth of character that adds much to the supporting roles, and Riley Capp, Summer Baer and Shane Rose capably round out the cast, adding a much-needed touch of levity.Gary Wayne Barker directs with confidence that ensures every moment, each change of emotion and circumstance, is genuine and earned. Strong technical choices and intentional action tie the show together, resulting in a memorable play that resonates with themes distant from today, yet still relevant.You may want to bring a tissue with you, but you don’t want to miss the effective and compellingat New Jewish Theatre.