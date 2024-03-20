Movie Music and Jacey’s Jazz Joint Artfully Blend Cabaret and Theater

The Midnight Company has been packing the house with their recent series of cabaret theater productions and their latest offerings,and, are no exception. With interesting scripts by Joe Hanrahan and a varied selection of mostly familiar classic songs, the shows are a tribute to two popular genres that create an enjoyable night out. Both shows feature the multi-talented Eileen Engel, with composer and music director Colin Healy on the piano.Just as the title implies,is a tribute to the Academy Award-winning songs from popular movies from the earliest days of the awards to current winners. Hanrahan joins Engel for this cabaret and even sings on a couple of pieces; most notably he takes the lead on “I’m Easy” from the movie. Originally penned and sung by Keith Carradine, Hanrahan’s take feels more like a dramatic reading than singing, but it still grabbed my attention. The writing feels a bit disjointed, like couplets that work individually but don’t quite coalesce into a poem, making the overall flow of the show a bit off balance. There were a few rough spots the night I attended, and the scene recreations felt a bit out of place. Still, Engel’s versions of “Moon River,” “Colors of the Wind” and “The Way We Were” made me forget the stumbles and a leave with her take on a good song resonating in my mind.Leaning into St. Louis’ storied connection to jazz, and the dangerous criminal underbelly it seemed to attract,truly gets the joint jumping with romance, intrigue and some solid jazz. A three-piece band joins Engel for this show, with Healy on the keys, Blake Mickens on standup bass and Bradley Rohlf on percussion, and they distinctively but not distractingly add to the fun. The interactions between Engel and the band are rooted in mutual musical respect that enhances the authenticity of the evening, while Harahan’s narrative is spot-on storytelling. Engel fully inhabits the character of Jacey and her evolution from naïve, lovestruck singer to entrepreneurial chanteuse is captivating and spirited.As a bonus, the selected songs are perfectly suited to Engel’s range, bringing out all her strengths in a warmly engaging performance. “From the Start” is a confident, bright opening that portends an enjoyable evening of song and storytelling, and Engel delivers. “When I Fall in Love,” “Embraceable You” and “Fly Me to the Moon” are absolute crowd pleasing hits, while “Cry Me a River,” “The Very Thought of You” and “Unforgettable” feature strong interpretations that form a perfect nightcap for an evening of vocal standards.andare two more solid entries in Hanrahan and Midnight Company’s foray into blending theater and cabaret. If you can only catch one of the two shows, I recommend not missing, but either show delivers a clever script, smart song selections and smile-inducing entertainment.