Animals Aglow Lantern Fest Will Light Up St. Louis Zoo This Spring

The St. Louis Zoo (1 Government Drive, stlzoo.org) is hosting its first-ever Animals Aglow lantern festival this spring with more than 60 larger-than-life lanterns depicting animals, plants and traditional Chinese elements.

The night event will take place Wednesday through Sunday starting March 13 through May 5 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Zoo-goers will be able to stroll through the Chinese Dragon Corridor tunnel, pose with dozens of giant glowing animals, play with interactive displays like the Moonlight Swings or color-changing Star Stepping Pads, and catch nightly Chinese cultural performances.

“We are thrilled to bring this entirely new immersive experience to St. Louis,” said St. Louis Zoo Director Michael Macek in a statement. “It’s a celebration of wildlife, Chinese culture and the artistry of lantern making.”

Animals Aglow has partnered with Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc., an international event design and manufacturing company headquartered in Zigong in the Sichuan province of China for the special event. Artisans with Tianyu make the lanterns by hand by weaving thousands of LED lights over metal frames before covering the structures in colorful silks.

The event will feature traditional handicrafts such as aluminum braiding and inner-bottle painting (hand-painted pictures created inside glass, crystal and other materials) for purchase at Tianyu’s tent, which will be located in the center of the zoo near Ice Cream Oasis. There will also be a specialty menu including steamed pork buns, firecracker chicken, dumplings in chili crisp broth and taiyaki.

Ticket prices for Wednesdays through Thursdays are $16.95 for members and $19.95 for non-members, and for Fridays through Sundays tickets are $20.95 for members and $23.95 non-members.



Tickets go on sale January 31 and can be purchased online at the St. Louis Zoo’s website.

