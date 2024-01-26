Animals Aglow Lantern Fest Will Light Up St. Louis Zoo This Spring

The new festival will showcase more than 60 lanterns depicting animals, plants and Chinese culture

By on Fri, Jan 26, 2024 at 2:04 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The St. Louis Zoo will be hosting an Animals Aglow starting March 13 through May 5 with more than 60 larger-than-life Chinese lanterns and interactive light displays.
Courtesy Of Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc.
The St. Louis Zoo will be hosting an Animals Aglow starting March 13 through May 5 with more than 60 larger-than-life Chinese lanterns and interactive light displays.

The St. Louis Zoo (1 Government Drive, stlzoo.org) is hosting its first-ever Animals Aglow lantern festival this spring with more than 60 larger-than-life lanterns depicting animals, plants and traditional Chinese elements.

The night event will take place Wednesday through Sunday starting March 13 through May 5 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. 

Zoo-goers will be able to stroll through the Chinese Dragon Corridor tunnel, pose with dozens of giant glowing animals, play with interactive displays like the Moonlight Swings or color-changing Star Stepping Pads, and catch nightly Chinese cultural performances.

“We are thrilled to bring this entirely new immersive experience to St. Louis,” said St. Louis Zoo Director Michael Macek in a statement. “It’s a celebration of wildlife, Chinese culture and the artistry of lantern making.”

Animals Aglow has partnered with Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc., an international event design and manufacturing company headquartered in Zigong in the Sichuan province of China for the special event. Artisans with Tianyu make the lanterns by hand by weaving thousands of LED lights over metal frames before covering the structures in colorful silks.

The event will feature traditional handicrafts such as aluminum braiding and inner-bottle painting (hand-painted pictures created inside glass, crystal and other materials) for purchase at Tianyu’s tent, which will be located in the center of the zoo near Ice Cream Oasis. There will also be a specialty menu including steamed pork buns, firecracker chicken, dumplings in chili crisp broth and taiyaki. 

Ticket prices for Wednesdays through Thursdays are $16.95 for members and $19.95 for non-members, and for Fridays through Sundays tickets are $20.95 for members and $23.95 non-members.

Tickets go on sale January 31 and can be purchased online at the St. Louis Zoo’s website.

Email the author at [email protected]
Slideshow

Beautiful Things to See in St. Louis' Forest Park [PHOTOS]

When the Jewel Box isn't filled with a wedding party, they often have botanical prints in the space for sale to help support the park.
50 slides
Peeking in the reflecting pool is one of the most prettiest ways to view the Jewel Box in Forest Park. Open in 1936, the Jewel Box is a must-see attraction at Forest Park. The gorgeous greenhouse primarily used as an event and wedding space, but its also just a beautiful place for visitors to linger and enjoy the 50-foot high glass walls. The World's Fair Pavilion is a popular spot for weddings, but also a great spot to chill out in the shade or rest and have a snack. St. Francis of Assisi renounced his wealth to live a life of poverty and prayer. He loved nature and this statue of him outside the Jewel Box shows him appreciating all that the natural world has to offer. The Korean War Memorial in Forest Park pays tribute to the 54,246 Americans who died in the Korean war. It's ten feet tall and stainless steel and it's also a working sundial. The inscription on the memorial is &#147;Diem Adimere Aegritudinem Hominibus,&#148; which means &#147;Time heals all wounds.&#148; There are plenty of ways to upgrade your free zoo experience, though, like by buying a ticket to the sea lion shows.
Click to View 50 slides
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Paula Tredway

Paula Tredway

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend: January 25 to 28

By Riverfront Times Staff

Enjoy bottomless bloody marys at United We Brunch this Saturday.

This Might Be the Most Stunning Photo of St. Louis You'll See This Winter

By Sarah Fenske

This photo of St. Louis was taken on January 19, 2024.

St. Louis County Library Is Bringing RuPaul Here — to Talk Books

By Jessica Rogen

RuPaul

3 St. Louis Artists to Watch in 2024

By Jessica Rogen

Clockwise from top right: Brian Lathan, Simiya Sudduth and Jasmine Raskas.

Also in Arts & Culture

The Black Rep's Hold On! Brings the Struggle for Voting Rights to Life

By Tina Farmer

Hold On! tells the story of the voting rights movement in Selma, Alabama, and the contributions of leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Mrs. Doubtfire, Now at the Fox Theatre, Delivers Laughs and More

By Tina Farmer

From left: Axel Bernard Rimmele (Christopher Hillard), Giselle Guiterrez (Lydia Hillard), Rob McClure (Euphegenia Doubtfire) and Kennedy Alexandra Pitney (Natalie Hillard) in Mrs. Doubtfire.

Nothing Like Live Theater: 3 Reflections on 2023

By Tina Farmer

The Rep closed out the year with It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us