  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts Stories & Interviews
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts Stories & Interviews

Arkadin to Show 1933's Baby Face, a Flick So Racy it Upended the Film Industry

The movie, which stars Barbara Stanwyck, led to the introduction of the stifling Hays Code

By
Mar 1, 2024 at 12:08 pm
South city's favorite micro-cinema will show the film on Monday, March 4.
South city's favorite micro-cinema will show the film on Monday, March 4. POSTER ART
Share on Nextdoor

Whether she was conning Henry Fonda in The Lady Eve or setting Fred MacMurray up for murder and insurance fraud in Double Indemnity, Barbara Stanwyck was one tough dame. And to see the full expression of her talent, you've simply got to explore her oeuvre before the Motion Picture Production Code — also known as the Hays Code — put a stop to all the sinful stuff.

St. Louis' favorite microcinema, Arkadin Cinema and Bar (5228 Gravois Avenue) is exploring the pre-Code films of the 1930s in a series called Forbidden Cinema, and on Monday night, Baby Face is on the bill.

The 1933 noir arrays Stanwyck in her full glory as an ambitious woman sleeping her way to the top — a film so racy it's actually blamed with bringing in the stifling Code in the first place.

As the movie's tagline goes, "She climbed the ladder of success — wrong by wrong!" See what all the fuss was about on Monday, March 4, at 7 p.m. (You can also catch a young John Wayne.) Tickets are $7.

Full details at arkadincinema.com.


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Sarah Fenske
Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Subscribe to our Newsletter
RFT's Logo Is Downtown St. Louis' Hottest New Piece of Graffiti
By Daniel Hill
SLAM favorite Art in Bloom returns to the museum this week.
By Riverfront Times Staff
The downtown St. Louis St. Patrick's Day parade — that one goes down this Saturday.
By Paula Tredway
The On Fire production films at Busch Stadium, and Chris Schildz was proud to be among them.
By Chris Schildz

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe