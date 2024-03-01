Arkadin to Show 1933's Baby Face, a Flick So Racy it Upended the Film Industry

Whether she was conning Henry Fonda in The Lady Eve or setting Fred MacMurray up for murder and insurance fraud in Double Indemnity, Barbara Stanwyck was one tough dame. And to see the full expression of her talent, you've simply got to explore her oeuvre before the Motion Picture Production Code — also known as the Hays Code — put a stop to all the sinful stuff.

St. Louis' favorite microcinema, Arkadin Cinema and Bar (5228 Gravois Avenue) is exploring the pre-Code films of the 1930s in a series called Forbidden Cinema, and on Monday night, Baby Face is on the bill.



The 1933 noir arrays Stanwyck in her full glory as an ambitious woman sleeping her way to the top — a film so racy it's actually blamed with bringing in the stifling Code in the first place.



As the movie's tagline goes, "She climbed the ladder of success — wrong by wrong!" See what all the fuss was about on Monday, March 4, at 7 p.m. (You can also catch a young John Wayne.) Tickets are $7.



Full details at arkadincinema.com.