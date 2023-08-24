Becky Queen of Carpet’s Gowns and Shoes to be Sold This Weekend

Well, as it turns out, you can go buy pieces of her wardrobe this weekend, so you can keep a piece of the Queen (of Carpet) with you for all eternity.
A selection of the St. Louis commercial legend's designer clothes and accessories will be available to get in a sale hosted by Jonnco For Antiques LLC this weekend. There will be more than 200 dresses available along with Louis Vuitton jeans, Dior Shoes and more.
The items are described as “clean and ready” and will be sold out of a warehouse somewhere in Creve Coeur this weekend. (Check the listing website after 9 a.m. on Friday for address details.) The sale starts on Saturday, August 26, at 11 a.m. and closes that day at 3 p.m. Doors will open again on Sunday, August 27, from noon until 4 p.m.
The website doesn’t list any magic carpets for sale, but smart shoppers will make sure to keep an eye out.
