Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Becky Queen of Carpet’s Gowns and Shoes to be Sold This Weekend

You can own a bit of glamorous clothing once owned by the Queen (of Carpet)

By on Thu, Aug 24, 2023 at 2:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Becky Rothman, seen here on the right, flying on a magic carpet with Wanda, Princess of Tile.
Screengrab via YouTube
Becky Rothman, seen here on the right, flying on a magic carpet with Wanda, Princess of Tile.
When the most glamorous woman in all of St. Louis, Becky “Queen of Carpet” Rothman, passed earlier this year, we couldn’t help but wonder what would happen to all of her sequined gowns and fantastic footwear.

Well, as it turns out, you can go buy pieces of her wardrobe this weekend, so you can keep a piece of the Queen (of Carpet) with you for all eternity.

Related
Becky 'Queen of Carpet' Rothman Has Died

Becky 'Queen of Carpet' Rothman Has Died: She's gone to the great carpet store in the sky at age 67


A selection of the St. Louis commercial legend's designer clothes and accessories will be available to get in a sale hosted by Jonnco For Antiques LLC this weekend. There will be more than 200 dresses available along with Louis Vuitton jeans, Dior Shoes and more.

The items are described as “clean and ready” and will be sold out of a warehouse somewhere in Creve Coeur this weekend. (Check the listing website after 9 a.m. on Friday for address details.) The sale starts on Saturday, August 26, at 11 a.m. and closes that day at 3 p.m. Doors will open again on Sunday, August 27, from noon until 4 p.m.

The website doesn’t list any magic carpets for sale, but smart shoppers will make sure to keep an eye out.
Slideshow

17 Unforgettable St. Louis Commercials

K-SHE This was one of the most famous St. Louis commericals ever. Dad gets home from a hard day at work and just wants to shake off his stress. Instead of kicking back with a cocktail, he frees himself of his business suit while cranking tunes and strutting around his den. Then dad opens his shirt to reveal that he's been secretly sporting a KSHE shirt all day at the office like hoosier Superman. Classic. Photo courtesy of YouTube
17 slides
Schweig-Engel These guys were the best of the best when it came to ridiculous TV commericials. They did spoofs, they had themes and they seemed to crank out new commercials 24/7. From Jurassic Park to Ghostbusters, they were on top of the trends. They were legendary. Photo courtesy of YouTube Dirt Cheap Dirt Cheap had some of the most memorable local commericals of all time. Most of the spots stared either the store's mascot -- the Dirt Cheap chicken -- or notable antihero Fred Teutenberg. Teutenberg passed a couple of years back, but we'll always have his words of wisdom: "The more she drinks, the better you look." Photo courtesy of YouTube Becky's Carpet and Tile Superstore Becky of Becky's Carpet and Tile Superstore was a glamorous vision who usually arrived on a flying carpet. Sometimes she was accompanied by Wanda Princess of Tile. These royal ladies just wanted to sell you some discount floor coverings, and the air near the Arch was their kingdom. Photo courtesy of YouTube Carol House Brook and Amy Dubman were advertised as sibling partners and rivals, but they always seemed to come together when it was time to give you a deal. And they taught us to go to Carol House: "Because you like nice things." Photo courtesy of YouTube Uncle Leonard Described by one of our staffers as a deep well of "anti-charisma," Uncle Leonard knew he needed something snazzy to catch the attention of the public, so he always scored good guest stars in his commercials, like Brett Hull's mullet. Photo courtesy of YouTube Steve Mizerany This guy knew what was up. He knew that he was acting a fool and he didn't care one bit. In fact, he did it on purpose. Why? It was memorable. We're still talking about him to this day. Photo courtesy of YouTube
Click to View 17 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is the digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Jay-Z Visited St. Louis' Pulitzer Arts Foundation

By Jaime Lees

Jay-Z Visited St. Louis' Pulitzer Arts Foundation

St. Louis Illustrators Are Making a Scene — and Finding Camaraderie

By Jessica Rogen

St. Louis-based illustrator John Hendrix works in his studio.

Stumble Down Morgan Ford Saturday on the Ultimate South City Bar Crawl

By Sarah Fenske

Past revelers show just how much fun you can have stumbling down Morgan Ford.

Dogs Can Ride the St. Louis Wheel for Free on Monday

By Jaime Lees

Dogs Can Ride the St. Louis Wheel for Free on Monday

Also in Arts & Culture

3 Favorites Shine Among a Strong St. Lou Fringe Showing

By Tina Farmer

The cast of the Bare, a new musical from Gateway Center for Performing Arts, rehearses for their St. Lou Fringe premiere. Bare was one of Theater Critic Tina Farmer's favorites this year.

12th St. Lou Fringe Fest Kicks Off With a Bang

By Tina Farmer

The cast of the Bare, a new musical from Gateway Center for Performing Arts, rehearses for their St. Lou Fringe premiere.

Stray Dog Theatre's Godspell Hits a New Chord

By Tina Farmer

The cast of Godspell dances onstage.

Now Playing: A Busy Summer Season Offers Fun for All Theater Tastes

By Tina Farmer

The cast of Clue brings the laughs as they try to figure out whodunit.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us