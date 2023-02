City Museum’s ‘City Nights’ Events Will Be the Parties of the Summer

click to enlarge Sarah Lovett Party on the roof of the City Museum? Don't mind if we do.

By day, theis swarming with tourists, school field trips and wild-ass kids. But nighttime at the City Museum is when the grown ups can pop in and enjoy a little adult time.The museum's "City Nights" series is a collection of seven events that take place over the summer on the rooftop of the City Museum at night. These 21+ affairs offer not just a great view of downtown, but great entertainment, too.Each party has a theme and — as you’d surely expect from the City Museum — they go all-in. The events run from 8 p.m. until midnight and each event has its own unique look and vibe.Here’s what’s on the schedule for this summer:Summer Rooftop Kick OffRooftop Drag ShowJourney to OzAlice in Wonderland80’s Prom NightSpaced OutBeer Around the WorldTickets to each event are $25 each or you can buy a series pass for $125. A series pass also gets you access to a VIP bar and lounge. Visit citymuseum.org for more information.