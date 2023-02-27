City Museum’s ‘City Nights’ Events Will Be the Parties of the Summer

These 21+ affairs offer a fantastic view of downtown and great entertainment, too

By on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 at 8:10 am

click to enlarge Party on the roof of the City Museum? Don't mind if we do. - Sarah Lovett
Sarah Lovett
Party on the roof of the City Museum? Don't mind if we do.

By day, the City Museum (750 North 16th Street, citymuseum.org) is swarming with tourists, school field trips and wild-ass kids. But nighttime at the City Museum is when the grown ups can pop in and enjoy a little adult time.

The museum's "City Nights" series is a collection of seven events that take place over the summer on the rooftop of the City Museum at night. These 21+ affairs offer not just a great view of downtown, but great entertainment, too.

Each party has a theme and — as you’d surely expect from the City Museum — they go all-in. The events run from 8 p.m. until midnight and each event has its own unique look and vibe.

Here’s what’s on the schedule for this summer:

May 28: Summer Rooftop Kick Off
June 9: Rooftop Drag Show
June 23: Journey to Oz
July 21: Alice in Wonderland
August 4: 80’s Prom Night
August 18: Spaced Out
September 1: Beer Around the World

Tickets to each event are $25 each or you can buy a series pass for $125. A series pass also gets you access to a VIP bar and lounge. Visit citymuseum.org for more information.

