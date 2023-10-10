Green Shag Market's Open-Air Market Happens This Weekend

click to enlarge
RFT file photo
Time to get groovy.
One of the joys of visiting the Green Shag Market (5733 Manchester Avenue, 314-646-8687)
is the contrast between the exterior and the interior. Outside, it looks, to be frank, a bit dubious. Manchester isn’t the prettiest street, and the building itself is rather industrial. But once you enter, oh the wonders that you can behold.
From a plethora of mid-century modern furniture to vintage Tupperware dishes to beautiful, old-school glassware to random oddities, it’s a delight. But that’s a normal visit.
During the annual Shag’s Open-Air Market
, the fun insides of the market spill out into its parking lot. Visitors will find vendor tents with vintage and secondhand goods as well as handmade crafts such as beard balm and custom-blended tea.
It’s a one-day event so it is extra precious, and the hordes of St. Louisans who will descend upon it on Saturday, October 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. are thoroughly in the know. Don’t miss your chance to be one of them. Entrance is free.
For more information, visit thegreenshagmarket.com
.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed