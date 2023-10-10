Green Shag Market's Open-Air Market Happens This Weekend

Visitors will find vendor tents with vintage and secondhand goods as well as handmade crafts

By on Tue, Oct 10, 2023 at 6:12 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Time to get groovy. - RFT file photo
RFT file photo
Time to get groovy.
One of the joys of visiting the Green Shag Market (5733 Manchester Avenue, 314-646-8687) is the contrast between the exterior and the interior. Outside, it looks, to be frank, a bit dubious. Manchester isn’t the prettiest street, and the building itself is rather industrial. But once you enter, oh the wonders that you can behold.

From a plethora of mid-century modern furniture to vintage Tupperware dishes to beautiful, old-school glassware to random oddities, it’s a delight. But that’s a normal visit.

During the annual Shag’s Open-Air Market, the fun insides of the market spill out into its parking lot. Visitors will find vendor tents with vintage and secondhand goods as well as handmade crafts such as beard balm and custom-blended tea.

It’s a one-day event so it is extra precious, and the hordes of St. Louisans who will descend upon it on Saturday, October 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. are thoroughly in the know. Don’t miss your chance to be one of them. Entrance is free.
Slideshow

Green Shag Market Open House

Green Shag Market Open House
36 slides
Green Shag Market Open House Green Shag Market Open House Green Shag Market Open House Green Shag Market Open House Green Shag Market Open House Green Shag Market Open House
Click to View 36 slides
For more information, visit thegreenshagmarket.com.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

How to Destroy Everything Explores the Lies of a St. Louis Con Man

By Jessica Rogen

Danny Jacobs and Darren Grodsky are childhood friends and now writing and directing partners.

Azra Tattoos Is One of Missouri’s First Bosnian-Owned Tattoo Parlors

By Monica Obradovic

Azra Selimovic has been an artist since she was 4.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, October 12 to 15

By Riverfront Times Staff

Maxine Thirteen's surrealist work will be on display at the Punk Rock Art Show.

The Wizards and Witches Festival Haunts O'Fallon, IL, This Saturday

By Daniel Hill

The Wizards and Witches Festival Haunts O'Fallon, IL, This Saturday

Also in Arts & Culture

Stray Dog's Saturday Night Fever Has All the Right Moves

By Tina Farmer

The cast of Saturday Night Fever strikes a pose.

The Midnight Company's The Lion in Winter is a Tense, Suspenseful Drama

By Tina Farmer

In The Lion in Winter, King Henry invites the whole family, including his imprisoned queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, home for the holiday — and some infighting.

Stages St Louis' Million Dollar Quartet Captures the Heart of Early Rock

By Tina Farmer

Million Dollar Quartet

St. Louis Shakespeare's Midsummer Is as Fresh as It Is Faithful

By Tina Farmer

A Midsummer Night's Dream
More

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us