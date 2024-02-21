'It's Heartbreaking': MO Art Supply Will Close for Good on Sunday

click to enlarge Jessica Rogen From left: Mohammed Qadadeh, Brittney Parker, Sophia Malone and Bob Madden.

click to enlarge Jessica Rogen Cbabi Bayoc painted a mural on the side of the building that houses MO Art Supply.

opened just east of the Delmar Loop in August, hoping to fill the void left by Blick's recent departure for South Hanley Road.But those dreams were short-lived. Co-founder Mohammed Qadadeh says the store will close for good on Sunday."It's heartbreaking," Qadadeh says. "The store is amazing. It just has not generated enough sales to sustain a business."Qadadeh, who also owns Meshuggah Cafe and American Falafel in the Loop, had teamed up with artist Bob Madden and two recent University of Missouri-St. Louis graduates, Brittney Parker to Sophia Malone, to launch the store. They had high hopes for an inclusive space that also sold all the supplies an artist could need. An eye-catching mural by rising star artist Cbabi Bayoc provided street appeal.But retail is a tough business in 2024, especially when you're outside a major shopping district (no matter how painstakingly close you may be). Qadadeh says he saw no choice but to close — and close quickly. "The longer we stay open, the more broken it is," he says. "I wish I had an investor, or even donations, to keep it open. But I can do it on my own."The store is offering everything at 60 percent off before closing its doors and will be keeping regular hours through Sunday.Says Qadadeh, "I appreciate everybody that supported us, all the community that we did this for. " He says he hopes the mural will continue to delight people walking or driving on Delmar even after the store is gone: "I hope it will be there for some time for everybody to enjoy."