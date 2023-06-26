Jon Hamm Got Married and We're Trying Really Hard to Be Happy For Him

People Magazine reports that Jon Hamm got married on Saturday, tying the knot with 34-year-old actress Anna Osceola in Big Sur. The John Burroughs School alumnus, 52, has never previously been wed.
Significantly, the series that made Hamm a major star, Mad Men, filmed its series finale in Big Sur, and the then-unknown Osceola played a small role in the episode as a receptionist. The two later both found their way to 2022's Confess, Fletch and got engaged just this March after dating for three years.
Much as tying the knot under the Arch (or at Busch Stadium?) be better for local star-gazers, we like the symmetry of returning to the spot where it all began.
So what's not to like about this union? She's beautiful; he's beautiful. He's great; she seems great. Only a total asshole would be sad about a union so, well, gorgeous.
And with that, we wish them both a lifetime of happiness — or whatever passes for a lifetime these days in Hollywood. No really! We're happy for him! Truly!
