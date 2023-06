Jon Hamm Got Married and We're Trying Really Hard to Be Happy For Him

Photo via AMC Mr. Hamm is now hitched.

The Sexiest St. Louisan alive is officially off the market. reports that Jon Hamm got married on Saturday, tying the knot with 34-year-old actress Anna Osceola in Big Sur. The John Burroughs School alumnus, 52, has never previously been wed.Significantly, the series that made Hamm a major star,filmed its series finale in Big Sur, and the then-unknown Osceola played a small role in the episode as a receptionist. The two later both found their way to 2022'sand got engaged just this March after dating for three years.Much as tying the knot under the Arch (or at Busch Stadium?) be better for local star-gazers, we like the symmetry of returning to the spot where it all began.So what's not to like about this union? She's beautiful; he's beautiful. He's great; she seems great. Only a total asshole would be sad about a union so, well, gorgeous.And with that, we wish them both a lifetime of happiness — or whatever passes for a lifetime these days in Hollywood. No really! We're happy for him! Truly!