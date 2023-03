click to enlarge VIA LEFT BANK BOOKS Confidence has been described as a queer take on the thriller genre.

Catch up-and-coming literary star (and Southern Illinois University professor) Rafael Frumkin as he discusses his debut novel Confidence.



Described as a queer take on the thriller genre, this page-turner limns the absurdity of the American Dream via myriad schemes and scams centered around two best friends (and occasional lovers) who found a company that offers its clients instant enlightenment.



The reading and launch party takes place this Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at Left Bank Books (399 North Euclid Avenue, 314-367-6731).



The event is free, but buying a copy of the book is a great way to support both the author and the independent bookseller. RSVPs are encouraged; more info at left-bank.com.





Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.