Legendary Fashion Designer Diane Von Fürstenberg To Visit St. Louis

The inventor of the wrap dress will give a talk at WashU and trunk shows at the Contemporary Art Museum

By on Thu, Oct 6, 2022 at 6:05 am

click to enlarge Diane von Fürstenberg speaks at a TED Talk.
Via Randy Shopshire / tedxvenicebeach.com / FLICKR
Diane von Fürstenberg will be in St. Louis for a talk and trunk shows.

Even if you're not a fashion maven, you've probably come across Diane von Fürstenberg.

If you've ever donned a wrap dress — those soft jersey, subtly A-line, generally flattering-to-all belted numbers that became popular in the '70s and have stuck around since — well, then, you've worn something that's a descendant of a von Fürstenberg design, if not one of the originals, because she is widely credited with inventing the style.

Learn more about, and maybe come face to face with, the designer this week from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, during Speaking of Fashion: A Conversation with Diane von Fürstenberg at Graham Chapel at Washington University (6475 Forsyth Boulevard). Then check out her wares the same day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or on Wednesday, October 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Contemporary Art Museum (3750 Washington Boulevard) during the Diane von Fürstenberg Trunk Show.

Both free events are hosted by and will benefit the Saint Louis Fashion Fund. Details at saintlouisfashionfund.org.

Trending

