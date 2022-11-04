Missouri Bar Builds Massive Cornhole Board, Drunk People Rejoice

Its huge cornhole board is 10 times the size of a normal board

By on Fri, Nov 4, 2022 at 8:26 am



Okay, so maybe we’re just a little bit simple here in Missouri. We like drinking. We like good times. And we also like cornhole.

Yes, cornhole, that game where you toss a fabric bean bag and try to slide it into a hole in a slanted board. The game couldn’t be more basic, but we love it. Set up the cornhole, pass around some beer, crank up the KSHE and you’ve got yourself one heck of a backyard party.

But now a Missouri bar has built a gigantic cornhole board and, well, talk about #goals.

Check out the game built by the MO Country bar in Grain Valley, Missouri, which is near Kansas City. Described as an “old-school honky tonk,” this joint offers live music, four bars and a big-ol’ dance floor to do the boot-scootin’ boogie.

Their huge cornhole board is ten times the size of a normal board, and it’s played with a massive slingshot built into the back porch of the bar. Patrons use the bungee slingshot to shoot huge, heavy bags out into a field behind the bar where the cornhole board sits.

It is impressive. And stupid. And stupidly impressive. And we can’t wait to play it. Can someone please build one of these in St. Louis?

