Mrs. Doubtfire, Now at the Fox Theatre, Delivers Laughs and More

click to enlarge Joan Marcus From left: Axel Bernard Rimmele (Christopher Hillard), Giselle Guiterrez (Lydia Hillard), Rob McClure (Euphegenia Doubtfire) and Kennedy Alexandra Pitney (Natalie Hillard) in Mrs. Doubtfire.

For its final show of the year, the Fabulous Fox Theater chose the family friendly hit musical Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy, a charming story that benefits from some smart script updates. The most memorable scenes from the 1993 movie seamlessly weave in and out of the songs, and the comedy shines, while the story is warm without going into much emotional depth. As a result, audiences can just relax and enjoy a snappy show filled with fun numbers and affirmative moments.

Daniel is an aspiring actor and voiceover artist who is a bit overindulgent and lax as a parent. Miranda is a successful, ambitious designer who values order, calm and consequences. Their conflict comes to a head when Daniel disregards Miranda’s wishes for their son’s birthday party. Miranda files for divorce, and Daniel is only given weekly visitation rights. Daniel begins working on the janitorial staff at a studio, determined to prove himself and see his children more. When Miranda posts a job listing for a nanny, Daniel enlists his costume designer brother Frank’s help, applies and gets the job as “Mrs. Doubtfire,” a dowdy British nanny.

Alex Branton, understudy for Rob McClure, gives Daniel a well-meaning, people-pleasing personality with abundant creativity and a touch of clumsiness. Branton ensures we see Daniel’s transformation from a loving but self-absorbed and creatively stagnant man into a nurturing caregiver who can listen and be comfortable out of the spotlight. He also reconnects with his inner storyteller, finding genuine humor and kindness through his new alter ego. Giselle Gutierrez is outstanding as eldest child Lydia, perfectly capturing the transition from teen to young adult and adding flawless vocals and strong interpretation that enhances “What the Hell” and “Just Pretend,” her duet with Branton’s Daniel. Other notable songs include “Make Me A Woman,” “Easy Peasy,” the clever “It’s About Time” and the slightly surreal “Playing With Fire.”

Maggie Lakis humanizes Miranda, Aaron Kaburick and Nik Alexander are comically endearing as Frank and his partner Andre Mayem, Jodi Kimura stands out as Janet Lundy and Romelda Teron Benjamin is a great foil as social worker Wanda Sellner. Cody Braverman and Emerson Mae Chan delighted as younger siblings Christopher and Natalie, and they formed a believable sibling bond with Gutierrez’s Lydia (Axel Bernard Rimmele and Kennedy Pitney alternate with Braverman and Chan as the younger children).

As noted, Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy includes some updates to the original story. In this reviewer’s opinion, the updates significantly improve what was already a feel good story. No one can recreate the irrepressible energy and humor of Robin Williams; as a result, the new Daniel is less the eccentric, comic genius and more an actor who’s lost touch with his creative spark. And the conclusion is truer to the original script and more realistic than the movie in a way that genuinely satisfies. Families and anyone looking for an enjoyable comedy with pleasant songs and heartwarming happy ending should try to fit this good-natured musical in their schedule.



Music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, based on the Twentieth Century Studios motion picture. Directed by Jerry Zaks. Playing at the Fabulous Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard, fabulousfox.com) through Sunday, January 7. Showtimes vary, and tickets are $25 to $95.

