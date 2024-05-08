Soulard, Bevo Mill Both Unveil Pride Celebration Plans

St. Louis is unique in that it has a ton of different Pride celebrations that take place throughout the year across the city, not just the big corporate-sponsored one downtown. Two of those neighborhoods announced their Pride details today: Soulard and Bevo Mill.
The third annual Soulard Pride Street Festival and Soulard Pride Golf Cart Parade will step off on June 1 at the corner of Russell Boulevard and Geyer Street, while the golf cart parade will go forth from Big Daddy's (1000 Sidney Street). Presented by the Krewe of Vices and Virtues, the event also includes a street festival with stages full of entertainment, food and drink and vendor booths, a kids area and more. It is free to attend.
“This event has grown immensely over the years, and we are so happy to announce that we have extended our footprint a full block this year, in addition to adding another stage and so many more vendors and performers,” said Levi Cullifer, the Soulard Pride committee co-chair, in a statement. “This event means so much for the LGBTQIA+ community. It’s a time for us all to come together and celebrate Pride month.
To get involved, visit kreweofvicesvirtues.com/soulard-pride.
Meanwhile, Bevo Mill has announced its first-ever Pride Unified: A Ball for All, which will take place on June 21 at the Little Bevo (4751 Morgan Ford Road). The event features our very own RFT columnist, Chris Andoe, our sister publication's Out in STL Influential Awards, Jade Sinclair and the Belles of Bevo and entertainment aplenty, which means dancing, a costume contest and more.
Tickets are a very reasonable $10 and are on sale now on Little Bevo's website.
“I’ve been dreaming of hosting an event like Pride Unified for years, and I’m so excited to see it come to fruition. Pride is the time to celebrate unconditional love and being free to be thee. What better way to spotlight some of the most influential members of the LGBTQIA+ community than with a gathering of celebration and togetherness,” said organizer Luann Denten in a statement. “I hope this event brings unity to the community and brings all of the Metro area Pride groups together as one.”
Email the author at [email protected]
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed