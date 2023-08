Stumble Down Morgan Ford Saturday on the Ultimate South City Bar Crawl

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ZACH RICE Past revelers show just how much fun you can have stumbling down Morgan Ford.

If your last night bar-hopping on Morgan Ford Road was a decade ago, back when Three Monkeys Pub held down the north end of the district and Colorado Bob’s Ship of Fools was the ideal evening-ending shitshow, well, let’s just say you’re long overdue for a visit — and theis the perfect way to experience all the street in all its glory.After all, there have been some big changes. (Among many, many other things: Colorado Bob’s is now Bootleggin’ Bob’s and has barbecue; Three Monkeys is now Black Sheep and has a new sister venue, the ‘80s/’90s themed Three Little Monkeys , that has lots of people very excited.)Happening this Saturday, the stumble is a great way to see the new hotspots and revisit old favorites, too. Organizers recommend you start at Black Sheepor City Park Grillaround noon, and keep moving south down the street every hour through 7 p.m. Purchase a $20 T-shirt to show you’re part of the drunken hoards, and then just get to drinking.High Noon seltzers and Logboat beer are the featured drinks; Three Little Monkeys promises pizza by the slice to keep you on your feet longer. If you make it all the way to the crawl terminus, Pepper's Bar & Grill, you will have a 1.9-mile walk back to your car and the chance to crawl the street all over again.Then again, if you’re old enough to remember the old Morgan Ford, you may just want to Uber home.