Stumble Down Morgan Ford Saturday on the Ultimate South City Bar Crawl

If your last night bar-hopping on Morgan Ford Road was a decade ago, back when Three Monkeys Pub held down the north end of the district and Colorado Bob’s Ship of Fools was the ideal evening-ending shitshow, well, let’s just say you’re long overdue for a visit — and the 32nd Annual Morgan Ford Stumble is the perfect way to experience all the street in all its glory.
After all, there have been some big changes. (Among many, many other things: Colorado Bob’s is now Bootleggin’ Bob’s and has barbecue; Three Monkeys is now Black Sheep and has a new sister venue, the ‘80s/’90s themed Three Little Monkeys, that has lots of people very excited.)
Happening this Saturday, the stumble is a great way to see the new hotspots and revisit old favorites, too. Organizers recommend you start at Black Sheep (3153 Morgan Ford, 314-772-9800) or City Park Grill (3157 Morgan Ford, 314-899-9338) around noon, and keep moving south down the street every hour through 7 p.m. Purchase a $20 T-shirt to show you’re part of the drunken hoards, and then just get to drinking.
High Noon seltzers and Logboat beer are the featured drinks; Three Little Monkeys promises pizza by the slice to keep you on your feet longer. If you make it all the way to the crawl terminus, Pepper's Bar & Grill (5452 Gravois Avenue, 314-352-9909), you will have a 1.9-mile walk back to your car and the chance to crawl the street all over again.
Then again, if you’re old enough to remember the old Morgan Ford, you may just want to Uber home.
