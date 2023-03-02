The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, March 2 to 5

click to enlarge TICKETMASTER Comedian Trevor Noah will perform at Stifel Theatre this Friday and Saturday.

Thursday 03/02

One Deadly Night

Called an "orgy of sadism" when it came out in 1968, George Romero's Night of the Living Dead immediately sparked controversy, not least because it came out before MPAA ratings were a thing and a lot of young kids were crying in the aisles while the zombies ate everyone. The flick takes place at the start of a zombie apocalypse, with several strangers finding themselves stranded at a farm house while undead cannibals try to kill them. In the ensuing chaos, the humans lose their humanity as much as the ghouls, and the dead keep stacking up. Catch the restored original at Webster University's Winifred Moore Auditorium (470 East Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-968-7485) at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 to $8.

Friday 03/03

Flower Power

For three days this week, you won't just find fine art in the Saint Louis Art Museum: You'll also find flowers. From Friday, March 3, to Sunday, March 5, the popular exhibition Art in Bloom will return in-person to SLAM — after two years of virtual programming — with 30 floral designs on display. Each of the arrangements are paired with a specific piece of art in the museum. The exhibition is free, and doors open to the public at 10 a.m., though members can get in as early as 8 a.m. Each day will also feature special events that require tickets. On Thursday, March 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the museum will host a preview party for $175. On Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m., featured presenter Gabriela Salazar will host a lecture on the artistry of floral design. Tickets cost $25 for non-members and $15 for members. On Saturday, March 4, the museum will provide a "Flowers After Hours" program, with live music, a photo booth and cocktails. Tickets cost $35 for non-members and $45 for members. On the final day, Sunday, March 5, visitors can participate in a free scavenger hunt and activities from noon to 4 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit slam.org/event/art-in-bloom-2023.

Blue Ballin'

The Saint Louis Billikens basketball program wants a sea of blue for its final game of the 2022-23 season. At 6 p.m. this Friday, March 3, Saint Louis will take on Dayton at Chaifetz Arena (1 South Compton Avenue; 314-977-5000) with a special "Blue Out" night. And SLU needs it. SLU heads into the last weekend jockeying for the top spot in the Atlantic 10 — with Dayton close behind. The game could be the deciding factor in SLU receiving a bye and an extra day of rest. After an up-and-down season, SLU needs to win the A-10 tournament to make the big dance — and a win on Friday could spark the momentum it needs. OK, but what if you're not a sports fan? That's cool, too: The game will feature a half-time performance from the magnificent acrobat Red Panda, who rides a unicycle around the court while balancing ceramic bowls on her head and feet. Tickets and more info at chaifetzarena.com.

Laugh and Cry

"The pandemic made people crazy," comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah pontificates in his Netflix comedy special I Wish You Would. "I thought if humans were ever threatened with an existential threat, we would abandon every single fight we were having, and we would come together to win ... but we fought each other, and we lost." It's proof that in between his jokes and wisecracks, Noah can really make you think. So if you're in the mood for a riveting night of comedy and thought, catch Noah at Stifel Theatre for his Off the Record tour this Friday, March 3, or Saturday, March 4. Tickets prices range from $50 to $260. More info at stifeltheatre.com.

Saturday 03/04

This Game We Play

If you're old enough to remember MySpace, you're old enough to have a mid-life crisis. And why not kick it off in style at an event honoring your embarrassing younger self? Celebrate your years of swooped bangs and studded white belts at the Emo Bingo event at 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road, 314-390-2806) on Saturday, March 4. They'll be playing some jams from your former favorites such as My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday and Dashboard Confessional while you play bingo and win free drinks. The bingo is free to play, but your outfit is definitely something you'll want to put some money into. If you want to show up in proper emo style, you'll need to order some fashion necessities in advance, such as striped clip-in hair extensions, some fingerless gloves and a graphic tee with something like Emily the Strange or "Jesus Is My Homeboy" printed on it. Hosted by Think & Drink Entertainment, the party kicks off at 8 p.m. inside the Cantina, and you must be at least 21 years old to attend. That means that some elder emos can bring their grown kids with them to show how they spent their youth. Ah, the circle of life.

Monkey Tricks

Music fans know David Yow as the electric frontman for bands including Jesus Lizard, but film fans have a whole different relationship with him. The multi-talented singer is also an accomplished actor with dozens of credits to his name. His latest, Seymour Ruck, is a short film by local director Peter Bolte, and it will be having its debut at Alamo Drafthouse (3765 Foundry Way Suite 275, 314-669-2079) this Saturday, March 5, at Untitled: An Evening of Short Films. The screening also features shorts from Jim Jarmusch, Denis Villeneuve and more. Bolte will host a Q&A with Yow following the screening of Seymour Ruck, which features not just Yow but also fellow actor/musician/artist Gibby Haynes of the Butthole Surfers. General admission is $23, and each ticket will be entered to win a $25 Alamo Drafthouse gift card. Visit EventBrite for tickets and more information.

Sunday 03/05

A Musical Adventure

Childhood and imagination: They just go together. It's a cliche for a good reason. But childhood and grief and loss — that's a harder combination to tackle but one that's no less real. Yet Metro Theater Company takes on the challenge of combining all of those things adeptly in its production of Spells of the Sea. A new musical aimed at younger audiences, it follows main character Finley Frankfurter as she goes on a quest to save her father after he has a health crisis. Finley gets her hands on a secret map that will lead to an elixir that can save her dad. She embarks, making friends along the way. Our theater critic Tina Farmer calls the script and production "wonderful," "imaginative" and "thoroughly engaging." The show runs through Sunday, March 5, at the Grandel (3610 Grandel Square, 314-533-0367) and tickets begin at $25 for adults and $20 for children. More info at metroplays.org.

